This Zodiac Sign Is The Rarest Of Them All, According To Research
While all 12 zodiac signs are no better or worse than the rest, there is one sign that has bragging rights for the rarest zodiac sign of them all. And yes, that means there's another sign that's most common, too.
Here's what to know, according to the latest birth data.
What is the rarest zodiac sign?
In order to figure out which zodiac sign is the rarest, we have to look at the most up-to-date birth data1. And according to the CDC's annual U.S. population report, the month with the least amount of births in 2022 was February.
And that can only mean one thing: the rarest zodiac sign is none other than Aquarius.
With Aquarius season falling between January 20 and February 18, it makes sense that it's the rarest sign. February is the shortest month of the year, after all, so this astrological season is short than the rest. And nine months prior—amidst the hustle and bustle of long, hot days and short nights—perhaps people just aren't in the mood for baby-making?
An introduction to Aquarius
Aquarius is the 11th sign of the zodiac, making it the second-last sign of the astrological year. It's represented by the Water Bearer, or sometimes simply by three squiggly lines.
Because it's depicted as the Water Bearer (and its name literally has "aqua" in it), many people confuse Aquarius for being a water sign, but Aquarius' task is to provide a container for those emotional waters, and subsequently allow those waters to flow out and water the soil for future growth.
With that in mind, Aquarius folks tend to be:
- Visionary
- Humanitarian
- Quirky
- Innovative
- Avant-garde
- Creative
- Aloof
Aquarius compatibility
According to astrology expert Imani Quinn, Aquarius can do well with a number of astrological signs, but when they match up with their opposite sign, Leo, they combine fiery passion with progressive air for strong forward motion.
As Quinn previously told mindbodygreen, Pisces can also make for a good match with the Water Bearer. When Aquarius links with Pisces, the ethereal vibes will be strong, she says, adding that they're both looking for spiritual expansion and discovery.
What is the most common zodiac sign?
Leo season runs from July 23 to August 22, and Virgo season kicks off immediately following Leo season until September 22. And if Aquarius' rarity has to do with conception patterns, there might be something to say about the holiday season coupled with cozy, wintery vibes encouraging people to conceive.
Leo is a fixed fire sign ruled by the sun, and is known for being regal, proud, and loyal. These folks are most compatible with the other fire signs (Aries, Sagittarius, or another Leo), as well as its astrological opposite—and the rarest sign—Aquarius.
What about Ophiuchus?
If you've ever caught word of a "13th zodiac sign," AKA Ophiuchus, you might be wondering where it comes into play. Also known as the Snake Bearer, this constellation is considered by some to be the rarest sign (from November 29 to December 17).
That's because back in 2016, NASA published a post mentioning a 13th constellation that the sun passes through every year, between Scorpio and Sagittarius. But according to the AstroTwins and many other Western astrologers, Ophiuchus is just a constellation—not a zodiac sign.
In fact, NASA even issued a statement to reassure people that they didn't create a new sign, highlighting the difference between astronomy and astrology.
As the twins explain, "The zodiac we use for modern 'Tropical' horoscopes is based on our view of the sky from the earth, divided into 12 pieces, and oriented by the four seasons. While the individual zodiac signs are named after the constellations, their physical placement is not based on those actual constellations in our modern form of astrology."
In short? We're not saying you can't believe in Ophiuchus, but we are saying plenty of astrologers will tell you it's not a sign, let alone the rarest one.
The takeaway
It's almost too fitting that the rarest zodiac sign of them all is the one known for being unique and quirky. That's Aquarius for you! But whether your zodiac sign is the rarest of them all—or most common—all 12 signs have their strengths and weaknesses, and need to work together to complete the zodiac wheel.
