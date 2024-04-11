Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Rarest Of Them All, According To Research

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
April 11, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
The rarest zodiac sign
Understanding the rarest sign
The most common zodiac sign
What about Ophiuchus?
Summary
Image by mbg creative X Liliya Rodnikova / Stocksy
April 11, 2024

While all 12 zodiac signs are no better or worse than the rest, there is one sign that has bragging rights for the rarest zodiac sign of them all. And yes, that means there's another sign that's most common, too.

Here's what to know, according to the latest birth data.

What is the rarest zodiac sign?

In order to figure out which zodiac sign is the rarest, we have to look at the most up-to-date birth data1. And according to the CDC's annual U.S. population report, the month with the least amount of births in 2022 was February.

And that can only mean one thing: the rarest zodiac sign is none other than Aquarius.

With Aquarius season falling between January 20 and February 18, it makes sense that it's the rarest sign. February is the shortest month of the year, after all, so this astrological season is short than the rest. And nine months prior—amidst the hustle and bustle of long, hot days and short nights—perhaps people just aren't in the mood for baby-making?

An introduction to Aquarius

Aquarius is the 11th sign of the zodiac, making it the second-last sign of the astrological year. It's represented by the Water Bearer, or sometimes simply by three squiggly lines.

An air sign ruled by Saturn in ancient astrology, and Uranus in modern astrology, Aquarius energy is eclectic, creative, and forward-thinking. It represents fixed air, so it has a keen ability to see the big picture and help push humanity in the right direction.

Because it's depicted as the Water Bearer (and its name literally has "aqua" in it), many people confuse Aquarius for being a water sign, but Aquarius' task is to provide a container for those emotional waters, and subsequently allow those waters to flow out and water the soil for future growth.

With that in mind, Aquarius folks tend to be:

  • Visionary
  • Humanitarian
  • Quirky
  • Innovative
  • Avant-garde
  • Creative
  • Aloof

Aquarius compatibility

According to astrology expert Imani Quinn, Aquarius can do well with a number of astrological signs, but when they match up with their opposite sign, Leo, they combine fiery passion with progressive air for strong forward motion.

And as an air sign, Aquarius will tend to naturally click with the other air signs, Gemini and Libra, or even another Aquarius.

As Quinn previously told mindbodygreen, Pisces can also make for a good match with the Water Bearer. When Aquarius links with Pisces, the ethereal vibes will be strong, she says, adding that they're both looking for spiritual expansion and discovery.

What is the most common zodiac sign?

Based on the aforementioned CDC data, the rarest zodiac signs are Leo and Virgo, with August being the most common month to give birth in the U.S. (July is the second most common.)

Leo season runs from July 23 to August 22, and Virgo season kicks off immediately following Leo season until September 22. And if Aquarius' rarity has to do with conception patterns, there might be something to say about the holiday season coupled with cozy, wintery vibes encouraging people to conceive.

Leo is a fixed fire sign ruled by the sun, and is known for being regal, proud, and loyal. These folks are most compatible with the other fire signs (Aries, Sagittarius, or another Leo), as well as its astrological opposite—and the rarest sign—Aquarius.

Virgo is a mutable earth sign ruled by Mercury, and is known for being devoted, discerning, and intelligent. Virgos are most compatible with the other earth signs (Taurus, Capricorn, or another Virgo), as well as their astrological opposite, Pisces.

What about Ophiuchus?

If you've ever caught word of a "13th zodiac sign," AKA Ophiuchus, you might be wondering where it comes into play. Also known as the Snake Bearer, this constellation is considered by some to be the rarest sign (from November 29 to December 17).

That's because back in 2016, NASA published a post mentioning a 13th constellation that the sun passes through every year, between Scorpio and Sagittarius. But according to the AstroTwins and many other Western astrologers, Ophiuchus is just a constellation—not a zodiac sign.

In fact, NASA even issued a statement to reassure people that they didn't create a new sign, highlighting the difference between astronomy and astrology.

As the twins explain, "The zodiac we use for modern 'Tropical' horoscopes is based on our view of the sky from the earth, divided into 12 pieces, and oriented by the four seasons. While the individual zodiac signs are named after the constellations, their physical placement is not based on those actual constellations in our modern form of astrology."

In short? We're not saying you can't believe in Ophiuchus, but we are saying plenty of astrologers will tell you it's not a sign, let alone the rarest one.

The takeaway

It's almost too fitting that the rarest zodiac sign of them all is the one known for being unique and quirky. That's Aquarius for you! But whether your zodiac sign is the rarest of them all—or most common—all 12 signs have their strengths and weaknesses, and need to work together to complete the zodiac wheel.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Mercury Retrograde Is Shaking Things Up This Week—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

Mercury Retrograde Is Shaking Things Up This Week—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

The Month Of April Features Eclipses & Retrogrades Galore — Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

The Month Of April Features Eclipses & Retrogrades Galore — Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Duo Has Almost Nothing In Common—But Still Can't Stay Away
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Has Almost Nothing In Common—But Still Can't Stay Away

Sarah Regan

Why This Eclipse Season Is Pushing Our Relationships To The Brink
Spirituality

Why This Eclipse Season Is Pushing Our Relationships To The Brink

Sarah Regan

One Word For This Week's Horoscope? Chaotic, Astrologers Say—Here's Why
Spirituality

One Word For This Week's Horoscope? Chaotic, Astrologers Say—Here's Why

The AstroTwins

A Super New Moon + Total Solar Eclipse Is Coming—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

A Super New Moon + Total Solar Eclipse Is Coming—Here's Your Horoscope

Sarah Regan

Monday's Super New Moon Is Also A Total Solar Eclipse—Here's What To Know
Spirituality

Monday's Super New Moon Is Also A Total Solar Eclipse—Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan

These 2 Zodiac Signs Seem Like An "Odd Couple" From The Outside
Spirituality

These 2 Zodiac Signs Seem Like An "Odd Couple" From The Outside

Sarah Regan

How To Manage Stress When Money Has You Overwhelmed (Hey, Taxes!)
Personal Growth

How To Manage Stress When Money Has You Overwhelmed (Hey, Taxes!)

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Mercury Retrograde Is Shaking Things Up This Week—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

Mercury Retrograde Is Shaking Things Up This Week—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

The Month Of April Features Eclipses & Retrogrades Galore — Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

The Month Of April Features Eclipses & Retrogrades Galore — Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Duo Has Almost Nothing In Common—But Still Can't Stay Away
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Has Almost Nothing In Common—But Still Can't Stay Away

Sarah Regan

Why This Eclipse Season Is Pushing Our Relationships To The Brink
Spirituality

Why This Eclipse Season Is Pushing Our Relationships To The Brink

Sarah Regan

One Word For This Week's Horoscope? Chaotic, Astrologers Say—Here's Why
Spirituality

One Word For This Week's Horoscope? Chaotic, Astrologers Say—Here's Why

The AstroTwins

A Super New Moon + Total Solar Eclipse Is Coming—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

A Super New Moon + Total Solar Eclipse Is Coming—Here's Your Horoscope

Sarah Regan

Monday's Super New Moon Is Also A Total Solar Eclipse—Here's What To Know
Spirituality

Monday's Super New Moon Is Also A Total Solar Eclipse—Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan

These 2 Zodiac Signs Seem Like An "Odd Couple" From The Outside
Spirituality

These 2 Zodiac Signs Seem Like An "Odd Couple" From The Outside

Sarah Regan

How To Manage Stress When Money Has You Overwhelmed (Hey, Taxes!)
Personal Growth

How To Manage Stress When Money Has You Overwhelmed (Hey, Taxes!)

Sheryl Nance-Nash

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.