Here's How Aries & Gemini Fare In Love & Relationships—In Case You're Curious
Certain zodiac signs tend to click better than others, with some duos making fast friends or lovers, and others deciding it might be best to steer clear.
In the case of Aries and Gemini compatibility, these two often fall in the first camp, proving to be a fitting match for both of their respective personalities. Here's what to know about this astrological pairing in love, friendship, and more.
Aries & Gemini basics
In order to understand Aries and Gemini compatibility, let's first take a look at what these two signs are all about:
Aries overview
Aries is the first sign of the zodiac wheel. It's a fire sign of cardinal modality, and its ruling planet is Mars, the planet of war and aggression—but also passion. Aries is represented by the Ram, which relates to this sign's headstrong, bold approach to life.
Aries is known for being:
- Action-oriented
- Passionate
- Confident
- Direct
- Impatient
- Impulsive
Gemini overview
Gemini is known for being:
- Curious
- Intellectual
- Humorous
- Chatty
- Spontaneous
- Energetic
Aries & Gemini compatibility
Aries & Gemini sit two signs apart on the zodiac wheel, with only Taurus between them. This 60-degree distance is also known as a "sextile" aspect in astrology, which makes for an easy and breezy connection, according to the AstroTwins.
As the twins previously wrote for mindbodygreen, Aries and Gemini are of compatible elements (fire and air, respectively), which means their elements are compatible, and they are both yang ("masculine") signs.
As astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D. notes, when you put an air sign and a fire sign together, it's like they're "fanning the flames" of their connection, she says, adding that these two signs can each fuel the other.
And given Aries' confident and direct approach, plus Gemini's inclination to go with the flow and try new things, it's like you can never slow these two down when they get together.
Here's more on what these two are like in friendship versus romantic relationships.
Aries & Gemini friendship
In a friendship, Aries and Gemini are the friends who always call each other up with spontaneous plans, a grand idea, or even a mischievous scheme.
As aforementioned, both of these signs like to stay on the go. When it comes to fire and air signs, which are the yang signs, their motto is, "Go out and do it," where the earth and water signs are more likely to say, "Stay in and feel it."
As astrologer Kayse Budd, M.D., previously told mindbodygreen, because Aries and Gemini are complementary and get along, this is ultimately considered a "favorable connection," with energies that work harmoniously.
"The signs and planets involved in sextiles usually reveal their positive energies or positive sides to each other and can be used synergistically," she says, meaning these two signs feed off each other in a brilliantly productive and powerful way.
So whether you and your bestie are taking a workout class, going shopping, or just grabbing coffees, you're sure to bring out the best in each other.
Aries & Gemini in love
When it comes to love and romance, Aries and Gemini will often feel an instant spark. And that spark can keep burning, if tended to properly!
As the twins note, Aries and Gemini often have similar values and attitudes around things like politics, raising a family, or even which movies to rent. "Friendship and communication are the hallmarks of this aspect," they say, so expect this relationship to be full of comfort and mutual understanding.
In fact, it's not uncommon for this romance to form naturally out of an already existing friendship. The closer you two become, the more you'll feel like you've found someone who really understands you.
Of course, there is such thing as getting too comfortable. According to the twins, being best friends is easy—but keeping that sexy spark alive can be a little challenging. "You'll need to structure date nights or set up scenarios that get you out of buddy mode," they explain.
Ultimately, though, Aries and Gemini in love teach each other how to be best friends with benefits, with similar communication styles that make both people feel seen and heard. As the twins say, consider this pair, "A no-pressure gig with someone who doesn't demand more than you can give."
Ways they match up
While Aries and Gemini might not seem that similar on the surface, they share a lot in common thanks to them both being yang signs.
Fire and air aren't exactly the same, of course, with Aries being more action-oriented and Gemini tending to have more mental energy. But when you put them together, Aries can help Gemini bring turn its ideas into action, and vice versa, Gemini can help Aries see new perspectives, open their mind, and explore different possibilities.
They also both have a lot of energy to begin with, so they can bond over activities that help them blow off steam, like working out or hiking. In fact, grounding exercises are a good idea for both of these on-the-go signs.
Where conflict might arise
In terms of their differences, keep in mind that Aries is a cardinal sign and Gemini is mutable. While Aries wants to get the ball rolling, Gemini can get hung up on the details or seem otherwise frazzled. On the flip side, Gemini can lean towards idealism and is constantly changing, which the sometimes stubborn Aries may not like.
Aries also tends to go after whatever they want with no hesitation, but Gemini can be a bit more discerning, preferring to weigh all their options (and even hold out for something better, or get bored easily and move on). Of course, this can cause a little clashing when it comes to starting a relationship, but it certainly doesn't have to be a deal breaker.
Rather, having some differences can be healthy in a relationship so both people can learn and grow. For instance, Aries can "help bring that 'leading-the-charge' energy that mutable signs can sometimes lack, helping Gemini to see projects through," the twins say.
Similarly, when Aries gets stuck in their "my-way-or-the-highway" attitude, Gemini reminds them to keep their minds open and adapt to change.
The takeaway
When it comes to relationship astrology (aka synastry), compatibility is determined by way more than just your sun sign, so it's important to take both people's entire birth chart into account to get a true sense of how two people will fare.
But generally speaking, Aries and Gemini are two astrological signs that can foster a happy relationship full of fun and adventure, which encourages both people to grow and explore.
