Curious About Aquarius & Gemini Compatibility? Here's What To Know, From Experts
Certain zodiac signs have a reputation for making excellent duos, while others might have a bit more trouble "clicking." In the case of Aquarius and Gemini compatibility, these two air signs can make a powerful—and extremely intelligent—couple. There's definitely more than meets the eye with this astrological pairing—here's what to know.
Aquarius & Gemini compatibility
In order to understand the compatibility between these two signs, let's take a closer look at what they're all about.
Put that all together and Aquarius and Gemini make a great match, whether in romance or friendship, because their shared element allows them to process information and emotions similarly. That said, they're not so alike that they can't learn anything from each other.
As the AstroTwins previously explained to mindbodygreen, astrological signs of the same element are 120 degrees apart on the zodiac wheel, which is called a "trine" aspect. Trines create an "unspoken kinship and harmony," according to the twins, which allows both partners to feel comfortable, understood, and like they don't always have to explain themselves.
Here's more on how Aquarius and Gemini fair in friendships versus romance, but keep in mind, calculating astrological compatibility (AKA synastry), requires taking both people's entire birth chart into account, not just their sun sign.
Aquarius & Gemini friendship
When it comes to friendship, Aquarius and Gemini will instantly feel like they've known each other for years. Their communication style will likely be quick, witty, and intellectual, thanks to their mutual airy influence. And not only that, but both of these signs are incredibly social, so they'll always be coming up with plans together.
As the twins explain, Aquarius and Gemini can get along well with a variety of different people, but quality is still more important than quantity, so these two will be relieved when they find they can actually relate to each other. "They can share their thoughts, ideas, and humor," the twins note.
And Gemini, being a mutable (and therefore highly adaptable) sign, is one of the few folks in the zodiac who can keep up with Aquarius.
As the twins explain, "Aquariuses are often known for being on the quirky side and have no problem challenging the status quo [...] with a visionary quality about them that's impossible to miss." Gemini has no trouble with this, unlike some of the more stubborn or traditional signs (i.e. Taurus).
Meanwhile, Aquarius will appreciate Gemini's impressive mental faculties, their sense of humor, and their willingness to go with the flow.
Aquarius & Gemini in love
In love, Aquarius and Gemini will feel right at home with each other. As aforementioned, signs that share the same element often feel an instantaneous connection, and these two are no exception.
Gemini will be attracted to Aquarius because, if nothing else, Gemini is an incredibly curious sign—and few people are more interesting and unique than Aquariuses—so you can consider Gemini's interest piqued. And of course, Aquarius will be attracted to Gemini's social proclivity, their quick wit, and their big brain!
According to the twins, when an Aquarius and Gemini get together, they can let their guard down and be themselves, feel understood without explaining themselves, and simple rest and relax in the comfort they feel when they're together.
In other words, they add, "It's like having a best friend and partner in one."
As a couple these, two can help motivate each other, with Aquarius' strong work ethic and Gemini's keen sense for perfecting the details and exploring exciting possibilities. They'll also enjoy working out together, because both signs have a ton of mental steam to work off.
One last thing to note? The air signs can be a bit, well, flighty. Aquarius is super independent and can even recoil at affection, while Gemini has a reputation for being a bit of a player. If they can get past the hurdle of being emotionally available and committing to each other, the rest should be smooth sailing.
Ways they match up
As astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn previously told mindbodygreen mindbodygreen, given that these two signs share the element of air, "the most immediate thing about their compatibility is that they both process similarly—they're going to intellectualize things, whether that be their relationships or their own internal processing system."
Air signs are known for spreading ideas and being master communicators, so Aquarius and Gemini are both considered to be intelligent, analytical, sociable, and free-spirited signs.
Both signs "live for stimulating conversation, and communication is often a theme in both their relationships (romantic and non) and their careers," the twins note, adding, "They're typically humorous and witty people who love to socialize and never stay put for too long."
Where conflict might arise
Now, just because Gemini and Aquarius are considered compatible doesn't mean they won't run into any problems. No relationship is perfect, and in fact, getting too comfortable with each other can dim that romantic spark, so to speak.
As the twins explain, these two will need preserve some mystery to keep things exciting. "Make sure you stay active and on the go, and don't do everything together. A little autonomy goes a long way to keep the passion alive," they explain.
And not only that, but despite being free-spirited, Aquarians can have a type-A side that comes out from time to time. Remember, Aquarius is fixed while Gemini is mutable. And although Gemini's mutability makes them flexible and adaptable, they still deserve to have a say. Aquarius will need to remember that the "my way or the highway" attitude won't get them very far in a healthy relationship.
The takeaway
Aside from their tendency to both be slight commitment-phobes, Aquarius and Gemini make great lovers, and great friends as well. When these two can dig deeper into each other's emotional landscape and further, open themselves up as well, the astrological sparks are sure to fly.
