Think You Have A Spiritual Connection With Someone? Here Are 11 Signs To Look For
Not all relationships are created equal; Some are just mediocre, while others are ripe with spiritual connection. And odds are, if you've met someone you feel a spiritual connection with, you'll know it. But for the sake of being sure, here are 11 signs you have a spiritual connection with someone, according to spirituality experts.
But first, what do we mean by "spiritual connection?"
You may have heard the terms "soul mate," "twin flame," or even "karmic relationship." These could all be considered various kinds of spiritual connections, with a spiritual connection itself being a connectedness you feel with another person that goes beyond surface level rapport.
For example, in your average humdrum connection with another person, you may like them or even admire them, but you may not feel a "charge" or "click" to your actual relationship dynamics. They're present in your life, but don't offer much meaning or depth to it.
On the flipside, then, spiritual connections will feel like a "click." You just get them, and they get you—and as such, the relationship provides a deeper meaning and enrichment to your life and your soul.
Here are the other telltale signs to watch out for.
You felt a spark when you met them
According to professional intuitive and author of Awakening Intuition Oracle Deck, Tanya Carroll Richardson, one of the most common signs of a spiritual connection is a feeling of "immediate connection, recognition, intrigue, and excitement." This is that aforementioned "click" of just getting each other.
As spiritual author Shannon Kaiser adds, when you meet someone you share a spiritual connection with, "there is an intensity to your connection—it's electric."
You feel that you're meant to know them
Gut instincts are real, and as Richardson tells mindbodygreen, when you meet someone you have a spiritual connection with, you'll often feel that gut instinct, or an otherwise deep sense of intuitive knowing that this is someone you're meant to know. "It could be something like a shared past life, or a soul contract to meet up at a certain time or in a certain way in this life," Richardson adds.
And according to Kaiser, you may also feel like you've known this person forever (or even lifetimes), instantly feeling comfortable around them. "You can be more yourself with them than you can with anyone else, and you both feel like your connection has a purpose to it," she says.
You experience telltale signs & synchronicities
When the universe sends someone your way, expect plenty of signs and synchronicities along with their arrival. As Richardson notes, experiencing undeniable synchronicities, or one significant sign—whether dramatic or subtle—is a sign that this person is important in your life right now, or long-term, or was in the past.
For example, Kaiser adds, they might text you right when you're about to text them, or you happen to bump into them the day after you first meet.
You feel joy around them
According to Kaiser, spiritual connections feel good. "When you are around each other, the best sides of you come out and are supported by one another. You feel them in your heart, your heart is full, and you feel safe around them," she explains, adding that you can be vulnerable with them without it being used against you.
Richardson echoes this point, telling mindbodygreen that, especially as you initially get close to this person, "they may bring you a lot of joy and exuberant energy—whether it's a romantic, friendship, or business relationship." (This is a good time to mention that not all spiritual connections are romantic!)
You feel strong emotions for them
As Richardson explains, don't assume that a spiritual connection will be all sunshine and roses. "We can have spiritual connections with people we find challenging, too," she explains, adding, "If you find that someone really gets under your skin in a difficult way, and can elicit strong challenging emotions in you, go to your intuition to discern if you have a past history with this soul.
In many cases, this could be an example of a karmic relationship that's meant to teach you a lesson. Still a spiritual connection—but perhaps not the one you were imagining.
You feel a kinship with them
When we talk about "kinship" or "kindred spirits," we're referring to someone you feel like soul-level bond with. As Richardson puts it, "You may have an uncanny sense of kinship, comfortability, and feeling at home with someone, even if they are not from your family, geographical location, culture, or spiritual tradition."
She adds that it's like feeling you have known someone a long time, or well, even if you haven't actually had them in your life for that long. "No matter the type of relationship you have with this person, it's probably a sort of soulmate bond."
Your relationship is substantially supportive
In a spiritual connection, Kaiser says, you both inspire each other and invite one another to grow. You mirror one another, including insecurities and fears, she adds, which can be reflected, shared and worked through. "You also have an increased sense of self awareness and grow personally with them in your life," she adds.
And as Richardson notes, spiritual connections often arise for exactly that reason: because you have something to offer each other. "This would be someone who really needs support from you in a way you are uniquely able to offer it, or vice versa—you needing support from someone who is in a unique position to meet your need," she explains.
It's worth mentioning, as well, that these meetings will often occur at pivotal times in your destiny, according to Richardson, "Like someone giving you a big break in your career, or the health-care provider who understands a rare condition you are diagnosed with." Whether it's a therapist, a mentor, or a treasured friendship, she says, "There are people who come along to support us at important crossroads in our lives—likewise, we are meant to do that for others who cross our paths."
You connect on deeper topics
A spiritual connection is going to be free from small talk and transactional conversations. According to Kaiser, not only will you consistently have deep long conversations with someone you have a spiritual connection with, but your intuitive awareness may very well increase around them, too—you can sit in silence with each other and practically know each other's thoughts, needs, and desires.
"Your intuitive, psychic skills increase, and you may be able to read each others thoughts, or share gut feelings," she explains.
You were thrown together by circumstance
Isn't it lovely when you meet someone out of no where and think, "Where has this person been all my life?" As Richardson tells mindbodygreen, sometimes, it's simple circumstance that hints someone may have a spiritual connection with us—for example, two people meeting at college orientation and becoming life long friends.
"This sense of camaraderie is often developed between people who share similar circumstances that have thrown them together [despite differences in] their individual backgrounds or personalities," Richardson says, adding, "It can be a wonderfully grounding, stabilizing type of spiritual connection as you navigate these similar circumstances together."
The relationship sticks with you even after it "ends"
Finally, and truthfully, not all spiritual connections are meant to last forever, and that's OK. Some connections may even grow apart and then grow back together in time. In either case, Kaiser says, there won't be game-playing or manipulation, but rather letting your dynamic naturally flow.
And even if you don't end up together, she says, they still leave a lasting impression on you, always staying in your heart and mind with fondness.
FAQs:
How do you know if you are connected to someone spiritually?
Some signs that you are connected to someone spiritually include feeling like you've always known each other, instant camaraderie, openness, kinship, and mutual support.
What are spiritual signs of love?
Some spiritual signs of love include a feeling of deep appreciation and reverence for someone without the need to control or possess them. Spiritual love is liberating, safe, and drives us to show up as our best selves.
What is an example of a spiritual connection?
We can feel a spiritual connection to other people, to nature, to animals, to places—really anything under the sun can be something that resonates with us on a deeper, spiritual level.
The takeaway
Whether they're your soul mate or twin flame, a kindred spirit or your go-to spiritual mentor, we can have a variety of spiritual connections with a variety of people.
Regardless of who it is, when we connect with someone spiritually, we can safely assume they have something to offer or teach us in this life—and vice versa, we have something to offer them. Most of the time, that offering is simply love, recognition, and deeper spiritual understanding for one another.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.