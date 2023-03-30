One of the biggest signs you've met a soulmate is feeling like you're being pushed towards growth, according to psychotherapist Annette Nuñez, M.S., Ph.D. "What I always tell clients is if that soul is in your life, they're there to teach you a lesson," she recently told mindbodygreen. "They're there to teach you something about [your] life. There's a takeaway from that."

Relationships are not static because we are not static—and that includes in soulmate connections. We are always growing, evolving, and transforming, and the best relationships will push us in the direction of growth for our betterment. And vice versa—we can unknowingly trigger others, pushing them to grow as well.

When you start to identify your emotional triggers (often through being triggered by your soulmate), this is how you start to work beyond them. As couples' therapist Shelly Bullard, MFT, previously wrote for mindbodygreen, "To personally evolve means to grow through the things that challenge us the most. Our souls long to do this, [and] our soulmates are the people that give us the opportunity to do so by triggering our issues so we can become conscious of them and create a different reality."

While it's not always easy, it's an incredibly rewarding process of learning, unlearning, and learning some more. So in that sense, soulmates actually do come into our lives to teach us something and encourage our growth.

(And remember, soulmates can be romantic, but they can also be friends, family, teachers—and you can have more than one.)