When you start to identify your emotional triggers (often through being triggered by your soulmate), this is how you start to work beyond them. As couples' therapist Shelly Bullard, MFT, previously wrote for mindbodygreen, "To personally evolve means to grow through the things that challenge us the most. Our souls long to do this, [and] our soulmates are the people that give us the opportunity to do so by triggering our issues so we can become conscious of them and create a different reality."