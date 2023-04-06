For example, maybe you forge an amazing connection with someone right before they move out of state. In the time you share together, you learn something about yourself or the world, heal in some way, or simply enjoy the sense of kinship you feel with this person in your limited time together. Them moving away does not change the fact that your souls crossed paths and you both changed for the better, though you must both acknowledge that the impending distance will undoubtedly alter the way you're able to be together now.