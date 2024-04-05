Skip to Content
Are Taurus & Libra Compatible? Here's What To Expect In Love, Friendship & More

April 05, 2024
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Taurus & Libra basics
Taurus & Libra compatibility
Friendship
Love & romance
Similarities
Differences
Summary
Image by Emmanuel Hidalgo / Stocksy
April 05, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

When it comes to astrological compatibility, some zodiac signs tend to instantly click, while others simply don't vibe. In the case of Taurus and Libra compatibility, these two are a rare toss-up where love is possible—but becoming enemies is almost equally as likely.

Curious to learn more? Here's what to know about this astrological pairing in love and friendship, plus where to watch for conflict.

Taurus & Libra basics

In order to understand the dynamic between Taurus and Libra, let's first take a look at what these two signs are all about:

Taurus overview

Taurus is the second sign of the astrological year. It's an earth sign ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and pleasure, its modality is fixed, and its a yin (feminine) sign.

Taurus is symbolized by the bull—a fitting representation of this sign's stubborn but dependable nature. Taurus is also known to be very invested in sensory, earthly pleasures, as well as things like money and security.

Taurus folks are known to be:

  • Grounded
  • Stubborn
  • Reliable
  • Hot-tempered
  • Hard-working
  • Slow and steady

Libra overview

Libra is the seventh sign of the zodiac, marking the halfway point of the astrological year. Its modality is cardinal, its element is air, and it's a yang (masculine) sign. Libra, like Taurus, is ruled by Venus, and its symbol is the Scales—the only inanimate zodiac symbol—representing Libra's ability to see all sides and find the balance.

Libra folks are known to be:

  • Balanced
  • Compassionate
  • Diplomatic
  • Relationship-oriented
  • Harmonious
  • Moral

Taurus & Libra compatibility

Compatibility between a Taurus and a Libra can vary widely depending on the rest of their respective birth charts, but one thing they do have in common (that can be their saving grace!) is their mutual planetary ruler: Venus.

Being that they're both ruled by Venus, which governs all things beautiful, sensual, and pleasurable, these two can feel a soul kinship with each other, according to astrology expert Imani Quinn. Both of these signs have a great appreciation for the beauty in simple pleasures, as well as romantic expression.

They're also five signs apart on the zodiac wheel, forming a "quincunx" aspect. According to the AstroTwins, couples that are five signs apart tend to have very little in common. "You'll need to adapt to your differences, which could take a great deal of adjustment—even discarding a former lifestyle," they explain.

Of course, not all the quincunx signs have the same planetary ruler like Taurus and Libra, so the Venusian influence can help curb some of your differences.

Nevertheless, the twins say, Taurus might prioritize the sex and intimacy within the relationship, while Libra is more preoccupied with duty and service, for example. "If you've both done the requisite self-awareness work, you can make a formidable team when you pool your strengths," they add.

Summary:

Taurus and Libra form a quincunx aspect on the zodiac wheel, with the only thing in common being their planetary ruler, Venus. Compromise will be paramount in this dynamic, but a soulmate connection is still possible.

Taurus & Libra friendship

In a friendship, Taurus and Libra are the cool kids who know what's trendy, what looks good, and probably throw the best parties. Being ruled by Venus, they both have a natural sensibility towards beauty—and at the end of the day, Venus just wants to feel warm and fuzzy and have a good time.

Taurus and Libra share this sentiment of prioritizing pleasure, with astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D. noting that nice stuff, art, and all things culture make these two tick.

And while Libra is an air sign and the air signs tend to be more social, it's still a sign that appreciates the coziness of being in their perfectly curated home. Taurus, who tends to like to hang at home, will have no problem with that.

Speaking of hanging at home, according to Pennington, Taurus and Libra would make excellent roommates. Libra has the vision for the home (thanks to its cardinal modality) and Taurus (as a hard-working fixed sign) can help implement it. They might as well start an interior-decorating side gig together!

Taurus & Libra in love

Many of the same aforementioned factors in a Taurus-Libra friendship apply in a romantic relationship as well, though relationships tend to have a bit more pressure when it comes to compatibility.

Again, knowing that Taurus and Libra tend to operate on very different mental levels, compromise will likely be necessary—but luckily that's one of Libra's strong suits.

The caveat there, of course, is that Taurus can be super stubborn. With Libra's tendency to avoid conflict at all costs in order to keep the peace, they can wind up stifling their own needs—which never bodes well in a longterm relationship.

As such, Libra will need to learn how to speak up for themselves when Taurus isn't budging, and meanwhile, Taurus will need to learn to be a bit more flexible to ensure Libra doesn't feel put out.

According to the twins, Taurus and Libra might also come together for karmic purposes—for example, to have a child. Whether you're healing a "past life contract" with each other, exploring and expanding your sexuality, or finally experiencing a soulmate connection, the twins say, that's why you're together.

All in all, the twins add, quincunx couples make for a "fascinating, complex combination that defies explanation." Like the original odd couple, people might ask how you two ended up together, "but your bond is intense, unspoken, and almost secretive in a way," the twins add.

Ways they match up

We said it once but we'll say it again: the only thing these two have in common from an astrological POV is their shared planetary ruler. But don't be fooled—the Venusian influence makes a big difference in the dynamic between Taurus and Libra.

Both of these signs appreciate a certain level of joy and pleasure in the finer things in life, whether it be culture, art, music, travel, or nature. As Pennington explains, "They have an ability to connect through joy, being ruled by [Venus], so there's a sense of ease or goodness with both of them."

She adds that it doesn't just come down to Venus' beauty: "There is, what I would say is, more of an ease and an ability to aim toward joy and things that feel good—and they both have that in a strong way."

Where conflict might arise

Libra and Taurus are signs of different elements (air versus earth), different modalities (cardinal versus fixed), and different polarities (yin versus yang), and when you put that all together, you better believe you could run into some snags.

With that said, sometimes it's actually the snags in a relationship that make it stronger. As the twins explain, Taurus and Libra come together to learn how to "adjust to someone vastly different," and further, "dive into deeper intimacy."

And again, Taurus does tend to be stubborn while Libra tends to play peacemaker, so keep a close eye on that pattern and how well you're able to compromise with each other.

With patience and openness, along with mutual understanding and appreciation, both Taurus and Libra can learn to balance their respective strengths and nurture the best in each other.

The takeaway

There's a ton of nuance when it comes to the compatibility of two people's charts. But on a fundamental level, when talking about pure Taurus energy and pure Libra energy, these signs are incredibly different.

Thanks to their lovey-dovey ruler Venus, however, they might just find their mutual love of love creates an unbreakable bond.

