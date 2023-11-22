Advertisement
Keep Seeing Bees Everywhere? Here's What It Could Mean + What To Do, From Experts
Are you noticing bees often? Whether they're buzzing by or crossing your path in images, bees could be giving you messages about productivity, working collaboratively, using your strengths—or a loved one may even be saying they're doing well.
Here's what to know about bee spiritual meanings, and what this insect may mean when the bee continually shows up in your daily life or your dreams.
What do bees symbolize?
Some people may be afraid of being stung by bees, but these creatures are essential for pollinating flowers so plants can produce fruits and vegetables. Without bees, many foods humans and animals depend on wouldn't exist.
As reiki master, shamanic practitioner, and author of Suffering to Thriving: Your Toolkit for Navigating Your Healing Journey, Kathy Harmon-Luber, tells mindbodygreen, "Thousands of years ago, our ancestors revered the bees, recognizing that they are vital to the web of life on earth."
She adds that humanity’s very existence, in fact, depends upon bees’ ability to pollinate our crops and orchards.
As such, the expression "busy as a bee" is one way we recognize bees as hard workers. Bees, especially honey bees, work collaboratively together to build a hive and make honey.
"Bees symbolize strength, tenacity, and the ability to thrive under difficult circumstances," says animal communicator, psychic medium, and clairvoyant Nancy Mello. They also represent both an individual and a group, with Mello adding, "For instance, a bee might symbolize you as a mother, but also your family as a whole."
Cultural meanings of bees
In Egypt
The ancient Egyptians associated bees with royalty, being the symbol of the king in Lower Egypt, according to shamanic healer, spiritual teacher, and adjunct professor at California State University-San Bernardino, Jonathan Jay Dubois Ph.D. "Bees were believed to deliver secret messages to humans from the gods and could deliver healing, as well," he adds.
In Greece
In ancient Greece, Dubois notes that the Greek goddess Melissa was the goddess of bees—and fed Zeus when he was born. He tells mindbodygreen, "The Greeks are the origin of the understanding of honey as the ‘nectar of the gods,' and it was believed to quench any thirst or satisfy any hunger that the gods have."
In Christianity
In Christianity, Dubois explains, "Bees symbolize God’s love and blessings," with honey representing abundance.
The Celts
According to Dubois, Bees were considered a symbol of hidden wisdom in Celtic tradition.
Keywords associated with bees
- Community
- Fertility
- Hard-working
- Industrious
- Life-cycle
- Social
- Strength
- Tenacious
- Team players
6 spiritual meanings behind the bee
If you begin to notice bees more frequently, there are a handful of spiritual meanings this important insect may be sharing with you.
Community and teamwork
Each bee has a role in their in their colonies, creating elaborate hives by working together. "They work hard throughout the day and then come together at night to rest as a collective," Dubois explains.
Hard work
The expression "busy as a bee" didn't appear out of nowhere; Bees are busy with all the work they do each and every day. "They are a symbol of hard work and its rewards, working through the day and creating the delicious golden, highly nutritious prize: honey," says Dubois.
Fertility
Bees fly from flower to flower, pollinating them as they collect pollen and nectar to bring to the hive to make honey. This symbiotic process is not only great for the environment, but it symbolizes fertility, as well.
Without bees, a lot of food wouldn't exist! As such, according to Daniel P. Compora, Ph.D., an associate professor at the University of Toledo whose scholarly focus is on folklore and popular culture, bees can represent both fertility and life, because they're essential for pollination.
Feminine strength
Mello has found bees to represent feminine strength, telling mindbodygreen that, "As the queen controls the hive, we can also shape our destiny by understanding our own virtues."
She adds that each bee has a significant purpose, "as do each and every one of us."
Natural order
Some bees can sting multiple times, while the honey bee typically only has one opportunity to use its stinger. "Honey bees usually die when they sting someone—they have barbed stingers [and] because of this, bees could represent the life and death cycle," explains Compora.
Sacrifice
Bees usually sting when they sense they are in danger, and as aforementioned, honey bees usually lose their own life when they do sting. As such, Compora tells mindbodygreen, "Given that stinging someone results in their death, [bees] could even represent sacrifice—either through death or, more likely, hard work."
If a bee appears in your dream
Dreaming can be an opportunity to be in touch with your subconscious, gain insight, and receive information—but understanding your dreams requires paying attention to the symbols as well as your emotions.
For instance, Harbom-Luber journals about her dreams as a way to gain insight, but there isn't a one-size-fits-all for dream interpretation.
"If the bees appearing in your dreams are hard at work, then this can be a call to productivity and maximize each day’s work," says Dubois.
The context and what you felt will also serve as a guide in what the dream may signify, with Dubois adding, "If they're associated with honey, then it might be a reminder to enjoy the sweetness of life—to stop and smell the roses, and to enjoy the rich bounty that life offers."
Harmon-Luber suggests asking these questions to see what resonates for you when a bee appears in your dream:
- Is it agitated or happily feeding on nectar?
- Is it industrious alone or in a busy hive?
- To infuse your life with more sweetness?
- Or to make a more beneficial contribution to your “hive” of family, community, or our world?
Check out our full guide to dreaming about bees for more information.
What to do if you keep seeing bees
When animals and insects make appearances in our lives, they can act as messengers to communicate an array of messages.
"If bees are coming into your life, it can be a reminder to make the most of each day’s productivity and to enjoy the sweet reward of your work," Dubois says, adding that sometimes they can also serve as a reminder to put our community or family first instead of ourselves.
Bees can also be messengers to remind us of our strength and ability. According to Mello, "Bees can be a sign from our guides that we are stronger than we think, and will be used by our guides/ancestors to let us know that we will get through this trial we are facing."
Seeing bees may even be a way a loved one, including pets, are communicating with us that they're thriving, Mello tells mindbodygreen. "If you see a bee and think of a pet or a person that has passed, understand they are the ones sending the sign," she adds.
Finally, Harbom-Luber recommends finding ways to honor bees. She's created collages and other artwork to honor their importance in her life and to our planet, for instance, and also grows native plants that attract bees and other pollinators to her garden.
FAQs:
What do bees symbolize spiritually?
The spiritual meaning of bees ranges from representing the natural order of life to being industrious and working hard. Bees also represent working together and serving the community.
What does honey symbolize spiritually?
Honey represents abundance. This delicious nature made liquid also represents a sweet and tasty treat.
What God to bees symbolize?
Bees are an important symbol in many religions. In Ancient Greece, Meliisa is the goddess of bees. In Egypt, honey bees were considered messengers of the gods. And in Christianity, bees are well-regarded, especially for their honey.
The takeaway
From insects to mammals, creatures of all shapes and sizes can appear in our lives as a way to communicate messages and information. Similar to dragonflies, a bee could be a hello from a loved one saying they are okay—or they could be encouraging us to get to work in our communities, be a team player, or a reminder to enjoy life.
Lauren David is a Chilean-American freelance writer. She writes about gardening, food, health and wellness, and sustainability. She has been published in Allrecipes, Greatist, The Healthy, The Kitchn and more.
When she's not writing, she enjoys spending time in her garden, experimenting with ingredients in the kitchen, or spending time by the ocean. See her portfolio on her website.