4 Cultural Meanings Of The Dragonfly + Why To Pay Attention To This Critter

“The common metaphysical meaning of a dragonfly is transformation, change, new beginnings or fresh starts,” says Tammy Mastroberte, author of The Universe Is Talking to You: Tap into Signs & Synchronicity to Reveal Magical Moments Every Day.

Although this is a common spiritual dragonfly meaning, many cultures have their own interpretations of what this flying insect symbolizes.

The dragonfly is an important symbol in many countries with its significance ranging from representing change, rebirth, happiness, good luck, and financial gain as well as insight.