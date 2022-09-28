Seeing This Critter In Your Dreams Means You Need To Detach From Drama

According to psychologist and dream expert Rubin Naiman, Ph.D., some people believe dreams are merely memory consolidation and the brain flushing waste. Others, on the other hand, think you can interpret your dreams to gain insight into your subconscious.

And in the case of bees, dream analyst Lauri Loewenberg tells mbg that interpreting these dreams will depend on the context, as well as your own personal association with bees.

"[Dreams about bees] are fairly common—I've dreamed of it myself," she says, adding, "The most common reason for the bee dream is that you're feeling the sting of someone's actions towards you—or even more so—someone's words towards you."

Here are some more interpretations for this dream, depending on its details, according to Loewenberg.