Now that you know all about recurring dreams, you're probably wondering if there's any way to stop the one you've been having for years. And according to Ellis and Loewenberg, there certainly is.

The best way to stop having a recurring dream, Ellis says, is to take the time to figure out what the dream is asking of you—and then begin to take steps to do it.

"If it's a stress dream around an exam, for example, maybe you need to prepare better for what's coming. If it's a traumatic dream, maybe you need to spend time processing the associated memory, ideally with a trauma therapist. If it feels manageable on your own, try going back into the recurrent dream in your mind's eye, immerse yourself in it, and let it carry forward to a resolution. This usually changes things in some way, and sometimes the dream simply doesn't return," Ellis tells mbg.

As Loewenberg adds, recurring dreams indicate a "stuckness," so stopping the dream is about becoming unstuck. "When you get that recurring dream, it's the subconscious' way of nagging us. And it has to keep telling us the same thing over and over again until we get the message and act on it—so acting on the recurring dream is the best way to make it stop," she explains.

Ellis and Loewenberg are also both proponents of dream journaling, which can help you interpret your dreams right after they happen. This can be particularly helpful if a dream wakes you up, as jotting down your thoughts on the dream can help clear your mind so you can get back to sleep.

And of course, if your recurring dream is also a stressful one, it's important to work on mitigating the stress in your waking life so it doesn't creep into your dreams—which brings us to our next point.