 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Spirituality
7 Reasons You're Dreaming Of Your Childhood Home, According To Experts

7 Reasons You're Dreaming Of Your Childhood Home, According To Experts

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Been Dreaming About Your Childhood Home? Here's What It Really Means

Image by mbg creative X chuckcollier / iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
February 15, 2022 — 23:04 PM

When it comes to interpreting your dreams, every detail matters—from who's in the dream to how you feel in it and, of course, where the dream is taking place. In the case of dreaming of your childhood home (or any previous home you've inhabited, for that matter), there are a few key things to keep in mind, according to experts. Here's what they had to say.

Dream interpretation.

Generally speaking, if you subscribe to the belief that dreams can help us tap into our subconscious and offer us insights into our lives, dream interpretation involves looking at the various factors in the dream and relating them to your lived experience. Through dream interpretation, the idea is to get a sense of the dream's message so you can integrate it into your life for growth.

And while the scientific research behind whether dream interpretation is valid is lacking, anecdotally speaking, we've all had a dream that felt too uncanny to ignore. So, whether you think dreaming is purely memory consolidation or playing out future scenarios, we've all found ourselves wondering what our weird, funny, or stressful dreams can mean.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Why we develop an attachment to our childhood home.

Of all the places we spent time in our childhoods, our home was likely the place we spent the most. In those formative years, we associate our homes with our family, our sense of safety and comfort, and even ourselves, as we identify with objects and possessions to form a self-image.

With that in mind, therapist and dream expert Leslie Ellis, Ph.D., tells mbg, to dream of your childhood home makes sense, given those deep and long-standing associations in our minds. "Ideally, we attach to our childhood home because of the memories we have of being loved and supported. It can be a time of freedom, and so poignant because we experience so many 'firsts' in our young lives," she explains.

And of course, there are also cases where our childhood home doesn't bring back happy memories but rather memories of difficulty and even trauma, she adds.

In any event, the places we live throughout our lives, and especially our primary childhood home, will have far-reaching effects on the subconscious, making them likely to appear in our dreams from time to time.

7 interpretations for a dream in your childhood home:

1. You're integrating childhood memories.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(225)
sleep support+

According to both Ellis and professional dream interpreter Lauri Loewenberg, dreaming of your childhood home (or any previous home) often indicates you're working through old memories that are coming up. Ellis suggests asking yourself what was going on in that time of your life or if the dream is evoking particular memories.

"For example, if you dream of a particular room in the house, was there something that happened there that you can recall?" she says, adding, "Dreams can unearth memories that may be asking for integration in the present."

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. You've grown and evolved.

Oftentimes when we dream of a previous place of residence, we may notice there's something different about it, but really, it is actually you who is different now. "Maybe certain rooms have changed, the furniture is different, there's something different or updated about it—and that is usually representative of our growth and change since being that person that lived in that house," Loewenberg tells mbg.

3. You're reclaiming parts of your past.

Along with signifying growth and/or integrating past memories, Ellis says dreams of your old home can serve as reminders of lost parts of yourself that are ripe for reclaiming. In this case, perhaps you find yourself in a room where you used to paint because you've subconsciously been missing creating. Or maybe you're in a spot in your home where something traumatic happened, as your subconscious urges you to reclaim that memory.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. The home represents your body.

Interestingly, Ellis explains that houses in dreams can also sometimes be analogies for the body, pointing to an area that might need attention. "For example," she says, "windows as eyes, wiring as nervous system, plumbing as digestive system and so on." If you have been having a dream like this, it could be worth looking into, she adds.

5. You're thinking about your own children.

Loewenberg notes that it's not uncommon to dream of a childhood home if you now have children of your own. As you parent, many childhood memories, and even wounds, are bound to come up, reflected back to you by your own children.

"It's a reminder from the subconscious of what it was like when we were children so that we can better relate to our own children when it comes to disciplining them or understanding where they're coming from. It can certainly help the parent-child bond," she explains.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

6. You're yearning for the past.

On a more fundamental, literal level, Loewenberg says childhood home dreams can also mean we're yearning for the past in one way or another, especially if life has been tough recently. "When we're dealing with really difficult adult issues—marital trouble, bills, debt, you know—it's kind of the way we yearn for when things were taken care of for us," she notes.

7. You (or someone else) are behaving childishly.

And last but not least, to dream about a childhood home can also simply mean childish behavior is present in your real life, according to Loewenberg. She notes that this is "pretty common," and whether it's you who is behaving childishly or someone you know, it can remind us of our youth, and subsequently, the house in which we lived then.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What it means when the house is burning down.

So, what does it mean if something bad is happening to your home, whether it be a fire, a robbery, or some other traumatic event?

According to Ellis, it could signal the end of something that was present in that era of the dreamer's life. "Fire, death, and destruction may seem dire in a dream, but they are not always so negative—they can also be symbols of transformation," she says.

Loewenberg echoes this point, adding that especially if you came from an abusive or broken home, to dream of that house burning often signifies you are "in the process of destroying your attachment to the negativity from back then."

The bottom line.

It's not uncommon to dream of your childhood home, and many of us likely will for similar reasons: We're reflecting on the past, overcoming childhood wounds, or just reminiscing on simpler times. In any case, when we take a closer look at these childhood home dreams (and any dream, really), we can figure out where those messages are coming from within our subconscious and how to work with them in our waking life.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Why This Professional Intuitive Wants You To Set Boundaries This Week

Natasha Levinger
Why This Professional Intuitive Wants You To Set Boundaries This Week
Personal Growth

Only 1% Of The Population Has This Rare, Reserved Personality Type

Sarah Regan
Only 1% Of The Population Has This Rare, Reserved Personality Type
$49.99

The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally
Integrative Health

The Surprising Reason You Might Not Want To Squat Over Public Toilets

Olivia Giacomo
The Surprising Reason You Might Not Want To Squat Over Public Toilets
Spirituality

This Week's Full Moon Could Spice Up Your Love Life: Here's How To Work With It

The AstroTwins
This Week's Full Moon Could Spice Up Your Love Life: Here's How To Work With It
Routines

This 21-Minute Workout Capitalizes On That Follicular Phase Energy

Maeve McEwen, CPT
This 21-Minute Workout Capitalizes On That Follicular Phase Energy
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Is Your Vitamin C *Actually* Being Absorbed? Here's What To Look For

Josey Murray
Is Your Vitamin C *Actually* Being Absorbed? Here's What To Look For
Beauty

How To Apply Natural-Looking Concealer Like The Pros Do

Alexandra Engler
How To Apply Natural-Looking Concealer Like The Pros Do
Home

Don't Make This Mistake When Burning A New Candle For The First Time

Emma Loewe
Don't Make This Mistake When Burning A New Candle For The First Time
Functional Food

Decades Of Research Now Show That Coffee Supports Longevity, Says This MD

David Perlmutter, M.D.
Decades Of Research Now Show That Coffee Supports Longevity, Says This MD
Integrative Health

There's A 50/50 Chance You're Not Getting Enough Of This Vitamin + What To Do About It

Morgan Chamberlain
There's A 50/50 Chance You're Not Getting Enough Of This Vitamin + What To Do About It
Personal Growth

This Therapist Says There's One Boundary We're All Really Bad At Holding

Sarah Regan
This Therapist Says There's One Boundary We're All Really Bad At Holding
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/dream-old-house

Your article and new folder have been saved!