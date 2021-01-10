mindbodygreen

Personal Growth
5 Ways To Set Yourself Up For Deeper Sleep & Happier Dreams

5 Ways To Set Yourself Up For Deeper Sleep & Happier Dreams

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Woman sleeping happy

Graphic by SIMONE WAVE / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 10, 2021 — 10:05 AM
In 2021, we're focusing on joy. After the year we've had, cultivating and celebrating small moments of happiness as they come has never felt more cathartic, life-affirming, and essential to lasting well-being. In the coming weeks, we're going to laugh, experience new things, and revamp stale aspects of daily life. Come back each day for a new "Resolution Joy" installment, where you'll find inspiration and expert-backed advice, free classes, and—dare we say?—fun activities.

Stress in our waking lives often carries into our sleep, so there's not always an easy fix for stressful dreams and nightmares. However, there are a few things you can do before bed to set yourself up for a restful, more joyfully dreamy snooze.

1. Manage stress with healthy tools.

According to therapist and dream expert Leslie Ellis, Ph.D., one thing that can help make your dreams more pleasant is reducing the stress in your everyday life. Whether that means taking up a mindfulness practice, journaling about what's bothering you, or seeing a licensed professional, whatever you can do to help mitigate stress will likely translate to better sleep all-around.

Advertisement

2. Have a relaxing bedtime routine.

Of course, when talking about achieving quality sleep, we can't leave out the ever-important bedtime routine. Using your wind-down time to do relaxing activities that "reduce embodied stress," Ellis notes, can encourage more pleasant dreams. "Ideally, go to sleep in a calm body. It helps to get some exercise during the day, and practice good sleep hygiene prior to bedtime," she explains.

So, that means, no screen time for at least an hour, a hot bath or shower, and possibly a pre-sleep relaxation meditation, she suggests. It's also a good idea to avoid food and alcohol close to bedtime, as research shows both can negatively impact sleep.

3. Try a magnesium supplement.

magnesium+

magnesium+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
magnesium+

To help you relax and settle in, you may want to consider taking a sleep supplement as part of your bedtime routine, like mbg's magnesium+.* Its formula combines magnesium with pharmaGABA, a neurotransmitter shown in clinical trials to enhance natural sleep quality, and jujube, a fruit used in traditional Chinese medicine for its calming effects.*

Advertisement

4. Set your thermostat.

If bad dreams and frequent wake-ups are an issue for you, one reason may just be the temperature of your bedroom. As sleep researcher and co-author of Sleep for Success!Rebecca Robbins, Ph.D., previously told mbg, "We see experimentally that individuals sleeping in warmer rooms (70°F or higher) are more prone to worrisome dreams and fitful sleep." Your best bet is to keep it around 65°F, or at least under 70°F.

5. Set an intention for dreaming.

And lastly, Ellis recommends setting an intention for your dreaming. "For example," she says, "as you are drifting into sleep, you can bring to mind a really good dream or memory and imagine yourself right back there, and set an intention to continue this dream."

You can also specifically ask your dreaming mind to solve a problem, "or reflect on an aspect of your life that you would like some input on," she explains. Writing your query down, she adds, seems to increase the likelihood of dreaming about the topic. (Be sure to check out our full guide on lucid dreaming if you want to know more!)

Even if you're far from controlling your dreams, we can all do little things throughout the day and before bed to relax our minds and set ourselves up for a good night's sleep.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

What Is The Laziness Lie? A Social Psychologist Explains

Devon Price, Ph.D.
What Is The Laziness Lie? A Social Psychologist Explains
Spirituality

Why This Wednesday Is The Day To Get Your 2021 Mission Into Motion

The AstroTwins
Why This Wednesday Is The Day To Get Your 2021 Mission Into Motion
Personal Growth

A 3-Step Game Plan To Bring More Joy In Your Life, From A Joy Strategist

Alexandra Engler
A 3-Step Game Plan To Bring More Joy In Your Life, From A Joy Strategist
Spirituality

This Astrological Sign Can Expect The Luckiest Year In Love & Romance

Sarah Regan
This Astrological Sign Can Expect The Luckiest Year In Love & Romance
Recipes

This RD's Tip Helps Gauge The Nutrient Density Of Meals + A Tasty Recipe

Carly Knowles, M.S., RDN, L.D.
This RD's Tip Helps Gauge The Nutrient Density Of Meals + A Tasty Recipe
Beauty

Sandwich Blush: The Go-To Trick This Makeup Artist Uses For A Natural Glow

Jamie Schneider
Sandwich Blush: The Go-To Trick This Makeup Artist Uses For A Natural Glow
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Always Want To Sleep In? 8 Things Your Body Could Be Telling You

Emma Loewe
Always Want To Sleep In? 8 Things Your Body Could Be Telling You
Integrative Health

Listen Up, Runners: This Collagen Supplement May Help Joint Pain

Alexandra Engler
Listen Up, Runners: This Collagen Supplement May Help Joint Pain
Recipes

New To Eating Vegan? Here Are 7 Beginner Plant-Based Recipes To Try

Eliza Sullivan
New To Eating Vegan? Here Are 7 Beginner Plant-Based Recipes To Try
Beauty

Rachel Brosnahan Has A Genius Trick For Perfectly Undone Brows (Not Brow Gel)

Jamie Schneider
Rachel Brosnahan Has A Genius Trick For Perfectly Undone Brows (Not Brow Gel)
Routines

Find Your Balance (Literally) With This Ankle- And Toe-Strengthening Yoga Pose

Sarah Regan
Find Your Balance (Literally) With This Ankle- And Toe-Strengthening Yoga Pose
Mental Health

This Is How Pandemic Stress Affects The Body & What To Do About It

Emma Loewe
This Is How Pandemic Stress Affects The Body & What To Do About It
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/5-ways-to-make-your-dreams-happier-from-dream-expert

Your article and new folder have been saved!