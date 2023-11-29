A Virgo man is going to be grounded and focused on their own goals; they aren't typically going to show signs of codependency as an emotionally stable sign. However, once they have decided that you fulfill their ideal partner checklist, they will devote and commit themselves to you. If you're not sure about them, making a five-year plan with each other could seem scary. But they are good with taking their own space to care for themselves and will expect the same of you.