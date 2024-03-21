Skip to Content
Personal Growth

36 Uplifting Quotes For When You Need An Emotional Boost

March 21, 2024
Francesca Bond is mindbodygreen's relationships editor.
Image by Wiphop Sathawirawong / iStock
March 21, 2024

One of the universal truths is that everyone suffers sometimes. While our challenges can feel lonely and like they only happen to us, the truth is that everyone struggles to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Fortunately for us, a lot of smart people have shared their wisdom on how to "just keep swimming" and put one foot in front of the other.

Below are some uplifting and motivational quotes to keep in your pocket for a rainy day, or better yet, to inspire you to work just a little bit today on accomplishing your dreams.

Motivational quotes

  1. "Sometimes life hits you in the head with a brick. Don’t lose faith. I’m convinced that the only thing that kept me going was that I loved what I did. You’ve got to find what you love. And that is as true for your work as it is for your lovers. Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle." — Steve Jobs
  2. "Success is not how high you have climbed, but how you make a positive difference to the world." — Roy T. Bennett
  3. "A great artist has to be ready to fail." — Marina Abramović
  4. "It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live." — Albus Dumbledore
  5. "Don't be afraid to give up the good to go for the great." — John D. Rockefeller
  6. "The only failure is not to try." — George Clooney
  7. "Do not wait to strike till the iron is hot, but make it hot by striking." — William Butler Yeats
  8. "The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely tenacity." — Amelia Earhart
  9. "Don't watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going." — Sam Levenson
  10. "The best way to predict your future is to create it." — Peter Drucker
  11. "The secret of getting ahead is getting started." — Mark Twain
  12. "Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim." — Nora Ephron
  13. "Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life." — Steve Jobs
  14. "The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing." — Walt Disney
  15. "The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams." — Oprah Winfrey
  16. "Don't just get involved. Fight for your seat at the table. Better yet, fight for a seat at the head of the table." — Barack Obama
  17. “I’d rather regret the things I’ve done than the things I haven’t done." — Lucille Ball
  18. "You're off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so... get on your way!" — Dr. Seuss

Quotes to get you through a tough day

  1. "The only rule is don't be boring and dress cute wherever you go. Life is too short to blend in." — Paris Hilton
  2. "Challenges are what make life interesting and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful." — Joshua J. Marine
  3. "You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream." — C.S. Lewis
  4. "Every storm runs out of rain, just like every dark night turns into day." — Gary Allan
  5. "The purpose of our lives is to be happy." — Dalai Lama
  6. "Do what you can with all you have, wherever you are." — Theodore Roosevelt
  7. "Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all." — Helen Keller
  8. "Don't worry, be happy." — Bobby McFerrin
  9. The sun is a daily reminder that we too can rise again from the darkness, that we too can shine our own light." — S. Ajna
  10. "Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle." — Christian D. Larson
  11. "Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times if one only remembers to turn on the light." — Albus Dumbledore
  12. "When you're lost in those woods, it sometimes takes you a while to realize that you are lost. For the longest time, you can convince yourself that you've just wandered off the path, that you'll find your way back to the trailhead any moment now. Then night falls again and again, and you still have no idea where you are." — Elizabeth Gilbert
  13. "The pain I feel now is the happiness I had before. That's the deal." — C.S. Lewis
  14. "Sometimes you laugh because you've got no more room for crying." — Terry Pratchett
  15. "When you're happy, you enjoy the music. But when you're sad, you understand the lyrics." — Frank Ocean
  16. "The world is indeed full of peril, and in it, there are many dark places. But still, there is much that is fair. And though in all lands, love is now mingled with grief, it still grows, perhaps, the greater." — J.R.R. Tolkien
  17. "To the world, you may be one person; but to one person, you may be the world." — Dr. Seuss
  18. Everything is copy." — Nora Ephron

The takeaway

Once in a while, everyone needs a reminder that everything will be okay. It can be helpful sometimes to write out your favorite quote on a sticky note and hang it near your desk so you can always find comfort in its wisdom, especially on more difficult days.

