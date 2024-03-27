Want To Inspire Someone? Send Them One Of These Empowering Quotes

"It is important not to think ahead of a client or to create assumptions about their situation based on our previous experience with other clients or even with our own personal experience. It helps me a lot to focus only on the information that the client is sharing with me and to focus solely on them in the moment so that I can give them a chance to safely unpack all that they carry with them before deciding what to do," she explains. "Sometimes, just listening without judgment and being fully present is what they need, and that is more than enough."