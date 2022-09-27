Want To Inspire Someone? Send Them One Of These Empowering Quotes

In a fast-paced world where productivity is praised and feeling anything less than great almost always gets swept under the rug (or even frowned upon), it’s so easy to look at the next person and presume that they’re doing fine. In reality, we all have days where we aren’t feeling our best, and sometimes we just need to be reminded that it’s okay to take a step back and ask for support.

Whether it’s a friend, loved one, or colleague who’s going through a difficult time right now, below are some tips and a whole bunch of examples of words of encouragement you can use to help you lift some weight off their shoulders.