Everything To Know About Jade, From Benefits To Properties (Plus How To Use It)
From jade face rollers to jade bracelets and rings, you've undoubtedly seen this striking green crystal before—but why is this stone so universally popular? Here, we're diving into the history of jade, its properties, how to use it, and more, according to experts.
Jade stone meaning
It's important to understand what jade actually is—and what it's not—because according to Ashley Leavy, founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy, there are a lot of fakes out there, and a lot of stones are often called jade when they're not jade at all.
As she tells mindbodygreen, authentic jade can technically be one of two different materials: nephrite or jadeite. We'll explain more on the difference later in this article, but essentially, "Jadeite is made up of small, granular crystals, [whereas] nephrite jade has more of a fibrous inner structure, which when polished can sometimes give it a bit of a silky appearance," Leavy notes.
Jade can also come in a range of colors, from green to black to lavender, and even sometimes blue.
But whether you're looking at jadeite or nephrite, according to Leavy, they do share a lot of the same qualities and properties, more or less.
"We usually see nephrite in China and throughout Asia, and jadeite we often see in Central and South America, and both are associated with wealth, good luck, healing, and the afterlife, even though they're found on opposite ends of the globe," she says.
And of course, jade has become a popular crystal all around the world today, but is still most sought after and revered in China, according to Leavy, where it has traditionally been associated with health, longevity, prosperity, and power.
Healing properties of jade
It connects you to wisdom & higher truth
According to Leavy, green jade is usually connected with gaining wisdom and insight through meditation. "It's definitely a stone of wisdom—either your own higher knowledge, some would say connecting with the Akashic records, but also for connecting with ancestors and gaining that ancestral wisdom," she says.
In fact, pieces of jade were even use in burials in both ancient China and ancient Central America, furthering that connection to the afterlife and our ancestors.
"Jade connects us with our intuition, our higher self, our inner wisdom, and so it can really bring important meaning and messages to our dreams, which is important to know," Leavy adds.
It encourages love & compassion
Green is associated with the heart chakra, so green jade is an excellent choice for encouraging love and compassion (for yourself and others). As Leavy explains, the balanced energy of this stone helps align your mind, body, and spirit, which helps with bringing in luck, but also new friendships and relationships.
It brings good fortune
One of the things jade is most well known for is its association with luck, abundance, and wealth (hence why it made our list of the best crystals for attracting money and the best crystals for good luck).
According to Leavy, jade can stimulate creativity, as well as assist with manifesting wealth and prosperity. "I think that has a lot to do with that luck connection. It's deeply connected with like, luck, abundance, financial prosperity," she explains, adding that in China, jade bangles are still worn for protection.
Types of jade
Jadeite versus nephrite
As aforementioned, a true jade stone is always going to be one of two minerals: jadeite or nephrite. "These two stones are similar in their hardness and durability, which is one of the things that differentiates a true jade," Leavy explains, adding that its hardness is what makes jade durable, valuable, and prized.
Jadeite is a bit less common than nephrite, made up of small granular crystals, and it can come in a range of colors. Green jadeite is most common and sought after, but other colors include white, blue, pinks and purples, and sometimes even tones.
The more common form of jade you'll find on the market is nephrite. As Leavy notes, nephrite has a more fibrous structure compared to the jadeite, which gives it a more silky appearance, as opposed to granular. The color range for nephrite is also more limited than jadeite, with most nephrite coming in your classic green, dark green, and even so dark it looks black.
Green jade
Green jade is what most people picture when they hear "jade." Green jade can be either jadeite or nephrite, and is associated with luck, abundance, prosperity, and health.
Leavy notes there is a highly valuable variety of green jade called "Imperial jade," which is semi translucent and gets its color from manganese. "This is a really high grade type of jadeite and it can be quite expensive," she adds.
Black jade
Like other dark-colored crystals, black jade is commonly associated with grounding and protection. If you find black jade, it's a variety of nephrite and can range from a dark green to looking completely black.
You may also come across Inca jade, which Leavy notes is nephrite with inclusions of pyrite, giving it a green and black marbled appearance.
Blue jade
Blue jade isn't uncommon to find on the market, and this particular variety is best for connecting with the throat chakra and your inner truth.
"It still calls in that good fortune and works to enhance creativity, and it's also a good stone for stimulating success in business and to help bring some peace and calm during really chaotic times," Leavy tells mindbodygreen.
Purple & pink jade
Jadeite can also come in softer hues of light pink and purple, and these varieties are excellent for the heart chakra, as well as dream work and astral travel.
White or yellow jade
If you're lucky, you might find white or light yellow jade—but most often, you'll have to go looking for it. That's because white or yellow jade, also known as "mutton fat jade," is equally as rare as it as valuable.
Clear jade
Jadeite comes in a variety of colors thanks to inclusions and trace minerals within the stone. For instance, jade turns green because of iron.
So, if there are no inclusions or trace minerals in the jadeite, it will be clear. And clear varieties of crystals (think quartz, selenite, etc.) are excellent for clearing the mind.
Orange, red, and brown jade
Speaking of iron inclusions, jadeite can have almost a rusty color if enough iron gets in there. As Leavy explains, you might also find orange, brown, or tan pieces of jade in this case. These varieties are excellent for grounding and connecting with nature.
How to work with jade
Connect to your heart chakra
The seven main chakras each have different crystals that are best suited for them, and in the case of jade, it's an excellent one for connecting to your heart chakra.
Spiritual guru Yogi Cameron previously wrote for mindbodygreen that visualization meditations are great for the heart chakra, and become even more effective when paired with a mudra, or hand gesture, and a crystal.
Here's a heart chakra visualization complete with a mudra to try yourself:
- Place your jade over your heart (i.e., as a necklace), and sit cross-legged.
- Place your index finger at the base of the thumb. Then, on the same hand, place the tip of your middle and ring finger at the tip of the thumb. Make the same gesture with your other hand.
- Place both hands by your side as you sit cross-legged.
- Close your eyes and visualize anything that makes your heart expand: a loved one; a special place; or a warm, magnetic energy emanating from within you.
Incorporate it into candle magic
If you're looking to manifest more money, astrology expert and modern mystic Imani Quinn suggests using your jade in a candle magic ritual for wealth, or even adding it to a spell jar for money.
"You put your jade in the jar, or on a candle if you want to bring abundance and luck into your life," she says, adding that she recommends using a green candle to further up those money vibes.
Use it in dream work
Known as a dream stone, jade is strongly connected with astral travel, dream work, and encountering the spiritual realm, so keep some under your pillow!
"It's like a stone of connection with the other world, and because of this, it also has this association with rejuvenation—so people will sleep with jade to rejuvenate them overnight," Leavy explains.
Incorporate it into your self care routine
As previously noted, jade has become a popular tool in beauty routines, with jade gua sha stones and jade face rollers littering shelves everywhere. Of course, we can't guarantee that the jade rollers you're finding in stores are authentic, so watch out for the fakes.
But as Leavy notes, these various jade massage tools make sense, given this stone's connection back to ancient times with healing and rejuvenation—so feel free to roll away.
Use it grounding or protection
Jade can be incredibly grounding and balancing, especially if you're working with a darker variety, such as black jade. "These are really great for protection or cleansing, and clearing your energy fields," Leavy notes.
Connect with nature
Missing Mother Nature? Grab your jade and get outside! According to Leavy, jade is an excellent stone for connecting with nature, plants, and herbalism.
Support your manifesting practice
Jade can work well for enhancing a manifesting practice by way of connecting you to your intuition and keeping you balanced and grounded. "It's a good stone of personal growth, providing you space for inner reflection, and understanding yourself and how you show up in the world," Leavy explains.
Place it in your home
One simple way to work with any crystal is by placing it somewhere in your home, such as on your altar, your desk, or anywhere you think you could use its energy.
As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, "If you have an altar and you want to work on releasing fears, abundance, or bringing more serenity and peace into your life, you can put it on your altar with the intention of infusing that into your life," she explains.
Keep some on you during the day
Want to keep things simple? Don't forget you can wear your jade as jewelry or just keep it on your person or in your purse! As Quinn notes, jade makes for excellent necklaces, so you can have it right over your heart chakra all day long.
Things like jade bangles and rings are also super common, especially in Chinese culture, and having jade on your hands can be a helpful reminder to keep your heart open and stay grounded whenever it catches your eye.
How to tell if jade is real
So, you want to get your hands on a piece of jade—how can you tell if it's real? That's a valid question, because Leavy says you're sure to find lots of stones that aren't actually authentic jade.
For instance, she says, serpentine is sometimes called "serpentine jade," or "infinite jade," but this is not jade, and because it's a softer stone, is not as durable or lasting. Green aventurine is also often sold under the name "Indian jade," because it comes from India, and Peridot (the August birthstone) is sometimes called "Olivine jade."
Again, none of these are real jade.
According to Leavy, a reputable seller will always tell you the mineral that you're actually getting, so remember to ask for jadeite or nephrite; in fine jewelry, pieces should be labeled as such.
There's also a strong drive for older pieces which can be very tricky to date, so if you are looking for an antique, you need to know what you're looking for. Be on the lookout for fakes and ask sellers about their ethical sourcing practices, as well.
How to care for your jade crystal
When it comes to cleansing and charging your jade, any of your favorite methods will do. This is a relatively harder stone, so it's safe to use water to cleanse it, but you shouldn't keep it submerged for too long.
Other cleansing methods like moonlight, sound, smoke, or your own breath, would all work well. Be sure to check out our full guide to cleansing and charging crystals for more ideas.
And be sure to keep your jade stores in a soft bag when you're not using it, to prevent any scratching or tarnishing.
The takeaway
Who wouldn't want to manifest a little more good luck in their life? Next time you want to up your chances of a financial windfall—or simply tap into your heart center—jade is definitely a stone to reach for.
