Green aventurine is a type of translucent quartz and is primarily mined in India, though it's also been found in China and the state of Vermont. It's one of the most common stones associated with luck, with Askinosie previously telling mindbodygreen that even if you have never worked with crystals before, "Green aventurine's color can be an entry point for you to work with as a reminder that luck and opportunity are all around you."