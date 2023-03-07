The Absolute Best Crystals For Good Luck, According To Crystal Experts
Whether you're looking for luck in love, your finances, or just in general, there are a ton of crystals that can help you get it. The key is understanding what each crystal is best suited for and further, how to actually work with them all.
Here are the 13 best crystals for good luck, plus how to use them, according to crystal experts:
Advertisement
Clear quartz
Clear quartz is a crystalline mineral made of silica, characterized by its translucent, almost white color. It's found all around the world, and primarily mined in the U.S., the Alps, Brazil, Madagascar, and Russia.
As Ashley Leavy, founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy, previously told mindbodygreen, clear quartz is sometimes referred to as the master crystal, because it's excellent for working with any specific intentions and thought to be an amplifier of the energy you program it with. This stone attracts positivity while repelling negativity, clears the mind, and balances the crown chakra—all of which are helpful when you need more luck.
Citrine
Citrine is a variety of quartz that can be found all throughout the world, though most you'll find available today is mined in Brazil or Uruguay, with known deposits in Russia, Madagascar, and Kazakhstan, as well. And when it comes to luck, citrine is thought to boost confidence, promote a positive mood, and inspire clarity and focus.
This crystal is great for "anything to do with your confidence, your sense of self, your actual physical energy and showing up brightly, confidently strongly," according to Yulia Van Doren, author of Crystals: The Modern Guide to Crystal Healing and founder of Goldirocks. "Citrine is a fantastic one for energizing your dreams, your goals, and your willpower," she adds.
Advertisement
Tiger's eye
Tiger's-eye is another variety of quartz, this one characterized by its distinct brown and orange color, as well as its stripy pattern. According to crystal expert and founder of Energy Muse, Heather Askinosie, it can be found today in Australia, Brazil, South Africa, the U.S., and more.
This powerful stone is associated with courage, protection, encouragement, creativity, and centeredness, which all aid in luck. As Akinosie previously explained to mindbodygreen, "Tiger's eye's motivating energy fills you with the power and confidence you need to pursue even the most challenging paths," adding, "working with tiger's-eye helps you confront your fears, doubts, and worries, so you can move forward with your life."
Green jade
One of the most well known stones for luck with money, green jade has a long history of use throughout Chinese history to attract both wealth and harmony. As crystal expert Kalisa Augustine previously told mindbodygreen, "Jade actually does a lot metaphysically and for the nervous system, but it is especially interesting for attracting [money] because it helps you keep calm in the middle of the storm."
And as spiritual author Emma Mildon previously wrote for mbg, it's great for attracting love too. "If you're ready to put your heart back on the dating market and continue the quest to find your significant other, you might need some green jade," she explains.
Get 10 minutes with a psychic for $1.99
Thinking About Trying Keen? Here's What To Know First, Based On My Experience.
Green aventurine
Green aventurine is a type of translucent quartz, and is primarily mined in India, though it's also been found in China and the state of Vermont as well. It's one of the most common stones associated with luck, with Askinosie previously telling mindbodygreen that even if you have never worked with crystals before, "Green aventurine's color can be an entry point for you to work with as a reminder that luck and opportunity are all around you."
And according to Augustine, this crystal is ripe with opportunistic energy and is well known for attracting wealth, winning games, and provoking random windfalls—win!
Turquoise
Turquoise is a light blue (and sometimes greenish) mineral formed by a chemical reaction that happens when water with certain minerals like copper and aluminum leaks through rocks. Turquoise is commonly found in Arizona, as well as areas in Nepal and Tibet, according to Leavy, who adds that it has a rich symbolic history for luck all around the world.
Namely, she says, a turquoise bracelet found on the mummy of the Egyptian Queen Zer is one of the oldest known pieces of jewelry, where ancient Egyptians believed it to be a stone of good luck. It's also a great stone for communication, intuition, emotional healing, emotional balance, promoting relaxation, and even enhancing meditation.
Advertisement
Carnelian
Carnelian is a reddish-orange variety of the mineral chalcedony, and it ranges in shades from light to dark. Carnelian is an extremely energizing crystal, Van Doren notes, explaining that "Carnelian's gifts lie in sparking energizing flames in you, [getting] your inner fires burning brightly so that you can go further with your goals, desires, and dreams."
And according to crystal expert and founder of Satya Jewelry Satya Scainetti, carnelian is also a stone of protection, stability, and vitality. "It's a great one to program with the intention to become more fearless and courageous in all that you do," she previously wrote for mbg.
Rose quartz
As its name suggests, rose quartz is a type of quartz and can be found all over the world, including in parts of the U.S., India, Brazil, Australia, Sweden, and more. Its properties, according Askinosie, are "equally powerful for manifesting new relationships and deepening existing ones—whether it's the relationship you have with yourself, a romantic partner, or friends and family."
If you're looking for luck in love, or simply want to open your heart, Askinosie says whenever you're seeking more love in your life, this is the go-to stone.
Advertisement
Garnet
You may have heard of garnet as the birthstone for January, but you don't need to be born in January to enjoy all the luck this stone can offer. Garnet is a type of silicate mineral that comes in a variety of colors, though red is the most common color you'll find.
As Van Doren previously told us, garnet can aid in grounding and is a lucky crystal to travel with. And according to Askinosie, garnet also helps you to get to the bottom of what's keeping you from feeling passionate, noting that, "It helps to remind you that passion is not external; it comes from within. It helps you to shift your attitude."
Labradorite
Labradorite is a type of feldspar mineral, getting its name from Labrador, Canada, where it was originally discovered. As Askinosie explains, it can still be found in Canada today, as well as in Madagascar, Mexico, Russia, and the United States—and it's a great stone for motivating you to create your own luck, break through limiting beliefs, and tap into higher states of consciousness.
As she previously told mindbodygreen, "There is no 'I can't' with this stone; Connecting with labradorite encourages you to believe in the nearly impossible—and then get out of your own way so you can make it happen."
Advertisement
Smoky quartz
Smoky quartz is a specific variety of the crystalline mineral quartz, and is associated with grounding, igniting passion, and offering protection—which are all helpful when you need a little luck. As Leavy previously told mindbodygreen, "If you feel a little disconnected from things that you once felt really passionate about, smoky quartz can offer a good boost to help get you reconnected with those things."
And according to meditation teacher Kara Ladd, "Smoky quartz was the Druid's first choice in sacred ceremonies and rituals [and was] believed to guide souls to the afterlife and keep evil spirits away."
Malachite
Up next we have malachite, a mineral of copper carbonate hydroxide, known for its trademark green color. As Leavy previously explained to mindbodygreen, malachite is primarily found today in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as Russia and Namibia, and is associated with protection, creativity, and grounding.
Leavy notes that the copper content of malachite makes it lucky because it's the perfect crystal for amplifying your energy and your intention. "Copper is a great conductor of energy and a great amplifier," she says.
Black tourmaline
Last but not least, we have black tourmaline—a variety of tourmaline, which is a crystalline boron silicate mineral. Leavy previously explained to mindbdoygreen that black tourmaline is great for not only increasing motivation, but also clearing away negative energy.
"I think that's because it really ties you in with the energy of the earth," she explains, noting that this stone is both protective and grounding. In terms of clearing negative energy, it's ideal for interrupting negative thought cycles or patterns, or simply offering a general "shield."
How to use crystals for luck.
The key to working with crystals for any goal is to understand that certain crystals can amplify energy, and/or protect you from negativity—so they require your intention and action to take the lead. In other words, grabbing a piece of jade from your local crystal shop isn't going to magically make $1,000 appear in your bank account—but you can use it to help you keep calm and centered as you work on bringing more wealth into your life.
Here are five simple ways to start using your crystals to call in more luck.
Keep them on your person.
One of the easiest ways to work with any crystal is to keep it on your person, whether in your pocket or your purse. As you go about your day, you can treat your crystal like a touchstone, reminding you that its energy is with you and supporting you in your goals.
Make a crystal grid.
If you've never seen a crystal grid, it's essentially a method of organizing and placing crystals on a grid in a geometric formation to enhance their properties. You can make crystal grids for love, manifesting, or in this case, luck, combining a handful of your favorite lucky crystals in an intentional pattern.
Here's our full guide to crystal grids for more inspiration and a how-to video.
Place them around your home.
Have a room in your home or workplace that needs some lucky vibes? Place your favorite lucky crystal somewhere you'll see it often to be reminded that luck is always with you. Think a piece of rose quartz on your nightstand, carnelian in your kitchen, or jade on your office desk.
Make a spell jar.
Never heard of a spell jar? It's exactly what it sounds like—a jar of spiritual items that can enhance a particular spell or intention. So in the case of creating more luck in your life, you could use lucky herbs like oregano, your favorite lucky crystals, and any other items you associate with luck, and pair the jar with an affirmation like, "Luck is always coming to me."
Here's our full guide to spell jars for step-by-step instructions.
Meditate with them.
Last but not least, meditating with crystals in hand is another great way to tap into their properties and benefits. Askinosie recommends a simple affirmation meditation for many crystals, including lucky ones. Hold your favorite lucky crystal in your non-dominant hand as you sit for meditation, repeating a lucky affirmation out loud or in your head, such as, "I am lucky," "Luck is all around me," or, "I create my own luck."
FAQs
Which is the most powerful lucky stone?
Many stones are associated with good luck, but a few of the most common include green aventurine, green jade, carnelian, and tiger's eye.
Does tiger's eye bring good luck?
Yes, tiger's eye is thought to bring good luck. It's associated with courage, protection, encouragement, creativity, and centeredness, which all aid in luck.
What crystals bring luck and money?
The best crystals for money and overall luck include green jade, green aventurine, malachite, citrine, clear quartz, and tiger's eye.
The takeaway.
Crystals are not a magic solution for bringing random good luck and windfalls, but they can certainly aid you in creating your own luck. Whether you keep them on your person or a crystal grid, allow them to motivate you, inspire you, and protect you from negativity—and watch as your luck starts to change.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.