Spirituality

Here's What To Know About The Sun Tarot Card

Francesca Bond
Author:
Francesca Bond
March 21, 2024
Francesca Bond
Relationships Editor
By Francesca Bond
Relationships Editor
Francesca Bond is mindbodygreen's relationships editor.
Young black woman in the sun
Image by SERGEY FILIMONOV / Stocksy
March 21, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Of all the 78 cards you could pull from a tarot deck during a reading, pulling the Sun card can help you see your situation in a more positive light—or at least with more clarity.

What does the Sun card mean?

The Sun card's meaning changes depending on whether you pulled it upright or reversed, but its keywords are clarity, light, authenticity, self-expression, optimism, and shine, according to author, tarot reader, and creator of the Magical Self-care Tarot deckLeah Vanderveldt.

When pulled upright:

If you pulled the Sun card upright, expect to see a light at the end of the tunnel, says Vanderveldt.

The upright Sun card could indicate a return to authenticity for you, just "being you, plain and simple."

"[It] can mark a time when you’re allowing yourself to be seen for who you are and, in turn, seeing others more clearly," Vanderveldt says. "It’s an awakening of self-acceptance, understanding, clarity, confidence, and openness. Joie de vivre, expansion, and flourishing are available to you — use them to fuel your self-expression. It’s the beginning of a renewal."

When pulled in reverse:

It could mean a few things. First, you may be feeling like your light is dimmed and that people in your life are failing to fully see or understand you, according to Vanderveldt. You also might be feeling a pull to rest in the shade for a while.

"It’s also true that the sun can burn you if it’s too bright and strong, so it’s natural to want to protect yourself, but don’t resort to cynicism because you fear the rug being pulled out from underneath you. It’s safe to accept the good. It’s OK to rest in the shade or simply allow yourself to lighten up," Vanderveldt says.

What does it mean for love & relationships?

When pulled upright:

If you're in need of some relationship clarity, the Sun is a good card to pull. It can indicate that something has come to light or someone has a "clearer definition" of what they want.

"Accept the good, show your true colors, and allow the other person to shine too—there’s a lot of positive potential here," Vanderveldt says.

When pulled in reverse:

The Sun card could imply loneliness or challenges—perhaps a need to do some relationship "shadow work," uncovering and exploring the aspects of your relationship that you're afraid to confront.

"Remember, our shadows can actually show us our greatest strengths, if we’re willing to engage with them. Take the pressure off, you don’t have to be something you’re not," Vanderveldt says.

What does it mean for professional & financial matters?

When pulled upright:

The sun is shining on your success, so enjoy the recognition and lean into a new era of playing to your strengths.

When pulled in reverse:

You could be in a period of career setbacks, or having trouble seeing what lies ahead. According to Vanderveldt, try taking inventory of your priorities.

"What do you really desire from this situation? Is there a way to do it that’s in alignment with your values? It’s OK not to have all the answers, but take this time to focus on the inner alignment first. Question the relentless and restless urge to achieve—what are you really hoping to get from it?" Vanderveldt says.

What does it mean for challenges ahead?

It's time to view the glass as half-full. Take an optimistic approach to your issues by embracing the benefit of the doubt.

"Sun is the best bleach, so perhaps shedding light on something, even if it’s tough to do, will be the way to heal and resolve the issue," Vanderveldt says.

The takeaway

If you pull the Sun card, it may indicate that you should remind yourself to look to the light and embrace the positive (not in a toxic way) aspects of a situation, even if you're having a bad day. "Ultimately it’s about hope, which I always think is a good thing," Vanderveldt says.

More On This Topic

What To Know About Buy Now, Pay Later + Experts Insights
Personal Growth

What To Know About Buy Now, Pay Later + Experts Insights

Sheryl Nance-Nash

These 2 Zodiac Signs Are Basically The Coolest Couple You'll Ever Meet
Spirituality

These 2 Zodiac Signs Are Basically The Coolest Couple You'll Ever Meet

Sarah Regan

Why Four-Leaf Clovers Are A Symbol Of Luck & How To Harness Them
Spirituality

Why Four-Leaf Clovers Are A Symbol Of Luck & How To Harness Them

Francesca Bond

This Week Marks The Astrological New Year—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

This Week Marks The Astrological New Year—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

Understanding Your "Big 3"—The Most Important Part Of Your Astrology Chart
Spirituality

Understanding Your "Big 3"—The Most Important Part Of Your Astrology Chart

Sarah Regan

This Is What Your Zodiac Sign Needs In A Romantic Relationship
Spirituality

This Is What Your Zodiac Sign Needs In A Romantic Relationship

Sarah Regan

