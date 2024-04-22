Advertisement
What Is The Smartest Zodiac Sign, Really? Astrologers Weigh In
All 12 zodiac signs have their own unique strengths and weaknesses, and that includes on the intelligence front.
Of course, every zodiac sign is "smart" in their own way, but when it comes to intellectualism, wit, and analytical prowess, these are the zodiac signs come out on top, according to astrologers.
Aquarius
Coming in at number one, we have none other than Aquarius. Turns out the quirkiest and rarest sign in the zodiac might just be the most intelligent, too!
As astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn, tells mindbodygreen, air sign Aquarius is highly intellectual, but also innovative and forward thinking. "So they're coming from a very expansive place, trying to break through new innovations," she explains.
And as astrologer and holistic psychiatrist Kayse Budd, M.D. adds, Aquariuses thrive when they can apply that individuality and creativity in their lives; think mad scientists, astronomers, engineers, and in some cases, even politicians.
In short? Listen to the Aquarians in your life—they're almost always ahead of the curve, and since they're a fixed sign, they might be a bit stubborn anyway.
Virgo
Next up on the list is Virgo, a sign known for its attention to detail and organization, and its devotion to their high standards. And why shouldn't they have high standards? With their heavy mental and intellectual energy, Quinn says, Virgos are some of the smartest people out there.
Further, notes astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D., Virgo's attention to detail drives their whole personality. "This is kind of their modus operandi, the way they operate," she explains.
Think of Virgos like information catalogues or human encyclopedias, constantly gathering data with a critical eye. And they can thank their planetary ruler, Mercury, for that!
Virgos make great project managers with their keen ability to improve existing systems, but they are also naturally collaborative, which makes them adaptable.
"Virgos can be swayed or moved in a way that's harder for fixed signs, so compromise and change is easy for them," Pennington explains.
Gemini
Along with Virgo, the other zodiac sign ruled by Mercury is Gemini. Mercury is, after all the planet of information, communication, and technology, so Gemini has definitely earned their spot on this list.
If Virgo is a walking-encyclopedia that collects knowledge to improve things, Gemini is a walking-encyclopedia that collects knowledge to disseminate it, spreading that valuable knowledge far and wide.
As intuitive astrologer Lumi Pelinku tells mindbodygreen, Gemini is ultimately an intellectually-driven sign and wants to take in the world from all points of view. Plus, they're open-minded and versatile enough to do just that.
They prioritize intellectual stimulation, with a ton of mental energy that never seems to rest. They can be quite quick-witted and funny as well, with their sharp mind lending itself to fast comebacks and punch lines, so don't even try starting an argument with them.
Sagittarius
It wouldn't be a list of the smartest zodiac signs without mention of Sagittarius. These free-spirited folks might have a reputation for being adventurous and brash, but they're also associated with higher learning and philosophy.
As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, Sagittarius rules the ninth house, which is the portion of the zodiac wheel that governs expansive knowledge, as well as wisdom.
So while they're less "mental" or "heady" signs in an intellectual sense (compared to Virgo or Gemini), they are strong learners, and mastering certain topics or fields is a long game for them.
This quality also relates to their ruling planet, Jupiter, the expansive and benevolent force of the cosmos. Jupiter likes to see the big picture, always seeking wisdom, intuition, and cosmic law and order. Think of it as the bird's-eye view planet, and Sagittarius has a prime seat.
Scorpio
Up next we have Scorpio, the only water sign on the list. While the air signs are typically more associated with mental and intellectual energy and water signs are associated with emotions, Scorpio stands out as the "detective" of the zodiac.
Call it "trust issues" or call it an incredible ability to dig deep; the point is, there's nothing a Scorpio won't do to find out the truth.
With their ruling planet, Pluto (the planet of transformation and rebirth), Scorpios want to get to the bottom of their deepest inquires, and while that can sometimes come off as interrogative, it's only so they can gather all the necessary information.
Because of this, they make excellent researchers and analysts, but they're also highly creative, allowing them to uncover things unseen that everyone else has missed.
Scorpio does rule the eighth house of mystery, after all—but for a Scorpio, they've already figured out what the mystery is.
Capricorn
Last but not least—Capricorn makes the cut for one of the smartest zodiac signs, because while it might not be quick like Gemini or innovative like Aquarius, these are the folks who know how to hold it down.
Thanks to their ruling planet Saturn, which is associated with structure and discipline, as well as Capricorn ruling the 10th house of public image and work, Capricorns will do anything to succeed, which means learning plenty of things along the way.
Capricorn is also associated with the wisdom of old age, and can be quite spiritually wise despite their serious demeanor. If you've ever met a Cap, it may come as no surprise that the AstroTwins describe them as the "business mavens and CEOs who push the team toward success and keep the bar raised high."
This speaks to the goat aspect of their sea-goat symbol. Goats are scrappy, and some of them are capable of climbing to great heights. The fishtail portion of the sea goat, on the other hand, holds the ocean and the vast, almost spiritual world that lies beneath.
What about the other signs?
Before anyone's feelings get hurt, we are by no means saying any of the signs not listed above are not smart. There are lots of different types of intelligence, and just because someone isn't "bookish" or full of random facts doesn't mean they're unintelligent.
The signs listed above tend to have strengths that align with what we consider "general" intelligence or intellectualism, but there is also emotional intelligence, spatial intelligence, musical intelligence, and so much more.
For instance, just because Aquarius is considered the "smartest" doesn't mean they're emotionally intelligent.
With that being said, if your sign wasn't listed above, here are the ways in which the other signs wield their respective intelligence.
- Libra: Relational/emotional intelligence, justice, and fairness
- Taurus: Finances, aesthetics, and design
- Aries: Street-smarts, quick wit, and athletic intelligence
- Leo: Creativity, innovation, and social intelligence
- Cancer: Emotional intelligence, problem-solving, and analytics
- Pisces: Psychic abilities, intuition, and spirituality
The takeaway
While Aquarius may be considered the smartest zodiac sign, all 12 signs have something unique to offer the world, so don't feel bad if you're not in the Aquarius-club.
Whether your variety of intelligence is book-smart, street-smart, or even art-smart, astrology helps point us to where our strengths are, so we can know how to use them.
