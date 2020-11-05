5 Tips For Sneaking Nutrients & More Flavor Into Your Homemade Pizza

When it comes to foods that seem almost universally loved, pizza certainly ranks as a crowd favorite. This takeout go-to comes in so many iterations from so many great places that it may seem like a waste of time to make it yourself, but it's actually a super fun way to spend a night.

And not only that, making your pizza at home gives you more control over the ingredients that go into it. You can use it as an opportunity to sneak in extra nutrients and to add your favorite flavors, which is a win-win in our book.