These Sweet Potato Pizzas Will Become Your New Weeknight Dinner Staple

Rachel Mansfield
Sweet Potato Pizzas with Pesto Sauce

Image by Aubrie Pick / Contributor

February 25, 2020 — 15:04 PM

Let’s put this recipe on repeat, please—we’ll just pretend it’s a veggie-based pizza bagel! Sweet potatoes are a staple in the kitchen for a reason: You can do so much with them. This version uses pesto, but to go red-style with it, you can add marinara on top, or even get really crazy and use both sauces together. These pizzas also make an easy appetizer to serve at a dinner party—just cut them into smaller bitesize pieces for a fun finger food!

Sweet potato pizzas with pesto sauce 

Serves 1

Ingredients:

  • 1 medium sweet potato, scrubbed
  • 3 ½ tablespoons avocado oil
  • 3 tablespoons grated cheese or nondairy cheese of choice
  • ¾ cup fresh basil leaves
  • 1⁄3 cup fresh baby arugula
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons pine nuts
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 425°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. 
  2. Cook the sweet potato: Slice the sweet potato lengthwise into ¼-inch-thick planks. 
  3. Place the sweet potato pieces on the prepared baking sheet and toss with 1/2 tablespoon of the avocado oil. Spread them out so the pieces are not touching and bake for 10 minutes. 
  4. While the sweet potato pieces bake, make the pesto: In a food processor, combine the basil, arugula, 2-3 tablespoons avocado oil, garlic, lemon juice, pine nuts, and salt and pepper, and blend until creamy. 
  5. Flip the sweet potato pieces and spread the pesto on top. Sprinkle with the cheese, return the sweet potatoes to the oven, and bake until the cheese is melted, about 5 minutes more. Serve warm. Store leftover pesto in the fridge for up to 1 week or in the freezer for up to 1 month. Make a pizza with the pesto or add the pesto to an omelet. (Don’t knock it ’til you’ve tried it!)

Craving more protein? I love adding some crumbled cooked sausage on top along with the cheese in step 5. Or use any cooked protein you have on hand!

Reprinted from Just The Good Stuff. Copyright © 2020 by Rachel Mansfield Photographs copyright © 2020 by Aubrie Pick. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.

