It's less complicated than you'd think to make plant-based cheese at home—it turns out the one thing you really need is patience.

This almond ricotta is a perfect place to start with making your own plant-based alternatives, since it only requires a few ingredients and can be used in sweet or savory dishes for any meal. The recipe comes from the new cookbook Plant Powered Athlete, which shares ways to power your body with plants regardless of your activity level.

While they may sound synonymous, plant-based diets are actually different from vegan diets in a few ways. The primary difference is that while the vegan diet means not consuming any animal products and often eliminating animal based products in life overall, a plant-based diet doesn't have to mean eliminating animal products entirely. Instead it may mean considering them supporting foods or other levels of limitation in diet. It also places the emphasis on whole foods, where the vegan diet may still include processed foods—so long as their made without animal products.

"This almond ricotta provides loads of nutrition and makes a unique and versatile addition to your plant-powered meals," write authors Zuzana Fajkusova and Nikki Lefler in their introduction to this recipe, "This ricotta is creamy and slightly sweet in flavor, just like traditional ricotta!" Try serving it on toast with fresh veggies, or add a spoonful to your favorite healthy pasta for a creamy touch.