The 6 Best Grain-Free Pizza Crusts & Mixes You Can Buy At The Grocery Store

When I first experimented with the paleo diet back in 2012, one of the foods I missed most was pizza. So much so that I figured out how to make a grain-free cauliflower and almond flour pizza crust out of pure desperation—well before it was trendy. And even though I came up with something pretty tasty, I really would have appreciated some of the high-quality premade options and mixes that exist today (in large part so my kitchen wouldn't be covered in cauliflower flecks).

Today, if you want to go paleo, keto, grain-free, or simply slash your intake of refined carbs and still enjoy glorious pizza now and then, it couldn't be easier to get your fix. These six grain-free crusts featuring wholesome ingredients like almond and coconut flour, cauliflower, eggs, and Parmesan cheese are some of the best options on the market.