mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Food Trends

The 6 Best Grain-Free Pizza Crusts & Mixes You Can Buy At The Grocery Store

Stephanie Eckelkamp
Contributing Health & Nutrition Editor By Stephanie Eckelkamp
Contributing Health & Nutrition Editor
Stephanie Eckelkamp is a writer and editor who has been working for leading health publications for the past 10 years. She received her B.S. in journalism from Syracuse University with a minor in nutrition.

Image by mbg Creative / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 20, 2019

When I first experimented with the paleo diet back in 2012, one of the foods I missed most was pizza. So much so that I figured out how to make a grain-free cauliflower and almond flour pizza crust out of pure desperation—well before it was trendy. And even though I came up with something pretty tasty, I really would have appreciated some of the high-quality premade options and mixes that exist today (in large part so my kitchen wouldn't be covered in cauliflower flecks).

Today, if you want to go paleo, keto, grain-free, or simply slash your intake of refined carbs and still enjoy glorious pizza now and then, it couldn't be easier to get your fix. These six grain-free crusts featuring wholesome ingredients like almond and coconut flour, cauliflower, eggs, and Parmesan cheese are some of the best options on the market. 

Simple Mills Pizza Dough

One of the first grain-free pizza crust players to hit the market was Simple Mills Pizza Dough, and this mix—made from a combo of almond and coconut flour, flax, dried cauliflower, herbs, and other completely paleo and vegan ingredients—is still a hit. Bonus: At this point, Simple Mills extensive line of grain-free products can be found at loads of grocery stores.

Cappello's Naked Pizza Crust

A personal favorite, I try to always keep my freezer stocked with a Cappello's crust (or one of their frozen grain-free premade pizzas or pastas). With eggs and almond flour as the main ingredients, it has a slightly richer, more buttery flavor than some of these other picks. You can typically find these at Whole Foods, and if not, they're online.

Thrive Market Paleo Pizza Crust Mix

Thrive Market's Paleo Pizza Crust Mix consists of almond flour, potato starch, and tapioca starch. And while you have to add in a fair number of ingredients at home (eggs, honey, olive oil, salt, and water), it's well worth the effort. Pro tip: When baked as recommended, it turns out a little soft, so keep in a few extra minutes if you like things crispy.  

Caulipower Paleo Cauliflower Pizza Crust

For a while I was frustrated with Caulipower because their original vegan-friendly crust contains brown rice flour, and I try to steer clear of grains. But then they launched their Cauliflower Paleo Pizza Crust (which also features almond flour and eggs) and all was right in the world. Bonus: A serving has 20% of your recommended daily intake of vitamin C.

Outer Aisle Gourmet PlantPower Pizza Crusts

When I recently came across these PlantPower Pizza Crusts at my local grocery store and took a look at the nutrition facts, my first reaction was, whoa, only 4 grams of carbs per crust! Made with fresh cauliflower, eggs, Parmesan cheese, nutritional yeast, and herbs, this is one of the few keto-friendly crusts out there—plus, it's delicious, high in protein, and packs 50% of your RDI for vitamin C and 25% of your calcium.

Mikey's Grain-Free Pizza Crust

Mikey's is another company that's nailed all things grain-free—and amazingly, without cauliflower! Their Grain-Free Pizza Crust, made predominantly of eggs, almond flour, and coconut flour, is also quite low in carbs (just 9 grams) and higher in fiber (4 grams) than any of these other pics. If you haven't tried them yet, their grain-free Pepperoni Pizza Pockets are also delightful.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Stephanie Eckelkamp
Stephanie Eckelkamp Contributing Health & Nutrition Editor
Stephanie Eckelkamp is a writer and editor who has been working for leading health publications for the past 10 years. She received her B.S. in journalism from Syracuse University with...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$39.99

Introduction To Eating Gluten-Free

With Alex Thomopoulos
Introduction To Eating Gluten-Free
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-grain-free-pizza-crust-mix-frozen

Your article and new folder have been saved!