The 6 Best Grain-Free Pizza Crusts & Mixes You Can Buy At The Grocery Store
When I first experimented with the paleo diet back in 2012, one of the foods I missed most was pizza. So much so that I figured out how to make a grain-free cauliflower and almond flour pizza crust out of pure desperation—well before it was trendy. And even though I came up with something pretty tasty, I really would have appreciated some of the high-quality premade options and mixes that exist today (in large part so my kitchen wouldn't be covered in cauliflower flecks).
Today, if you want to go paleo, keto, grain-free, or simply slash your intake of refined carbs and still enjoy glorious pizza now and then, it couldn't be easier to get your fix. These six grain-free crusts featuring wholesome ingredients like almond and coconut flour, cauliflower, eggs, and Parmesan cheese are some of the best options on the market.
Simple Mills Pizza Dough
One of the first grain-free pizza crust players to hit the market was Simple Mills Pizza Dough, and this mix—made from a combo of almond and coconut flour, flax, dried cauliflower, herbs, and other completely paleo and vegan ingredients—is still a hit. Bonus: At this point, Simple Mills extensive line of grain-free products can be found at loads of grocery stores.
Cappello's Naked Pizza Crust
A personal favorite, I try to always keep my freezer stocked with a Cappello's crust (or one of their frozen grain-free premade pizzas or pastas). With eggs and almond flour as the main ingredients, it has a slightly richer, more buttery flavor than some of these other picks. You can typically find these at Whole Foods, and if not, they're online.
Thrive Market Paleo Pizza Crust Mix
Thrive Market's Paleo Pizza Crust Mix consists of almond flour, potato starch, and tapioca starch. And while you have to add in a fair number of ingredients at home (eggs, honey, olive oil, salt, and water), it's well worth the effort. Pro tip: When baked as recommended, it turns out a little soft, so keep in a few extra minutes if you like things crispy.
Caulipower Paleo Cauliflower Pizza Crust
For a while I was frustrated with Caulipower because their original vegan-friendly crust contains brown rice flour, and I try to steer clear of grains. But then they launched their Cauliflower Paleo Pizza Crust (which also features almond flour and eggs) and all was right in the world. Bonus: A serving has 20% of your recommended daily intake of vitamin C.
Outer Aisle Gourmet PlantPower Pizza Crusts
When I recently came across these PlantPower Pizza Crusts at my local grocery store and took a look at the nutrition facts, my first reaction was, whoa, only 4 grams of carbs per crust! Made with fresh cauliflower, eggs, Parmesan cheese, nutritional yeast, and herbs, this is one of the few keto-friendly crusts out there—plus, it's delicious, high in protein, and packs 50% of your RDI for vitamin C and 25% of your calcium.
Mikey's Grain-Free Pizza Crust
Mikey's is another company that's nailed all things grain-free—and amazingly, without cauliflower! Their Grain-Free Pizza Crust, made predominantly of eggs, almond flour, and coconut flour, is also quite low in carbs (just 9 grams) and higher in fiber (4 grams) than any of these other pics. If you haven't tried them yet, their grain-free Pepperoni Pizza Pockets are also delightful.
