Craving Carbs? Try This Cauliflower 'Pasta' With Tahini Sauce 

Carbs get a bad rep, but it's essential to differentiate which carbs we're talking about. Simple carbs are often found in foods like pasta and white bread, and these simple carbs have less nutritional value and can cause a rise in insulin when broken down in the body leading to weight gain over time, but there are some healthier ways to get your carbs. This is where nonstarchy vegetables come in. Veggies like cauliflower, kale, and asparagus have what are called complex carbs, which contain high amounts of fiber, nutrients, and minerals. These are the carbs that actually contribute to your energy and will keep you fuller for longer.

If you're looking to incorporate some healthy carbs into your diet, this cauliflower pasta from The Diabetes Weight Loss Cookbook by Katie Caldesi and Giancarlo Caldesi should be in your rotation. Instead of feeding your body empty carbs, you'll be munching on cauliflower, one of our favorite cruciferous veggies, known to balances your hormones and blood sugar. This dish will satisfy whichever texture you're in the mood for, thanks to the nutty crunch of hazelnuts and the soft mix of cauliflower florets and tahini. Just like your favorite pasta, the tahini sauce will stick to the cauliflower bites so you'll get the full pasta effect.

There's no need to deprive yourself of pasta; you just need to be willing to mix things up!