The fix:

To sum up, how much caffeine you intake will influence how much cortisol and adrenaline are released in your body. If you have a fast metabolism, you may be able to handle up to four cups per day. If you know your metabolism is on the slower side, then it's best to stick with two or fewer cups a day. If you're not sure, try drinking two cups a day and see how you feel, or opt for decaf if you want another cup sans the full caffeine content.