This creamy formula is filled with ingredients known for their brightening, anti-inflammatory benefits. Of course, you’ll find vitamin C esters to even discoloration, but you’ll also discover red algae to attract hydration and chaga mushroom to provide de-puffing, energizing properties.

Plus, the orange-peachy hue (derived from sea buckthorn berry) helps cancel out unwanted blue tones, so it functions like a color corrector. It’s also fragrance-free, which means you won’t irritate the sensitive eye area with any essential oils or perfumes.