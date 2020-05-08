The 5:2 diet is a form of intermittent fasting that was made famous by British broadcaster and author of The FastDiet, Michael Mosley. The diet was developed in response to Mosley’s own health issues. After following the meal plan, he noticed a decrease in his cholesterol.

During the two “fasting” days, integrative medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D. says to eat about 25% of your normal caloric intake (about 500-600 calories). On the remaining five days, you eat a normal, healthy diet.

Practicing the fast on selected days of the week makes the 5:2 diet unique from other variations of IF, which confine eating to 12-hour, 8-hour, or 6-hour windows every day.