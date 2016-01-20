1132 Items Tagged

mindfulness

5-Song Playlist To Boost Your Brain Power

Tune into this playlist while you're making coffee and see if it stimulates new and intelligent thoughts all day long.

Gabrielle Frank
January 20 2016
Ram Dass On Spirituality, Life & Love

A peaceful heart begets a peaceful world.

Emma Loewe
January 19 2016
A 7-Day Mental Detox For A More Positive Life

Just as our bodies retain toxins and waste, our minds hold on to toxic outlooks and attitudes.

Paul Evans
January 18 2016

7 Practices To Be A Calm, Mindful Parent (Even When Life Gets Crazy)

As a mindfulness teacher in an elementary school, I'm thrilled that mindfulness has become so popular. (It warmed my heart to see that my...

Kaia Roman
January 17 2016

4 Truths About Attracting A Conscious Partner

Self-aware people are no longer settling for just any relationship.

Shelly Bullard, MFT
January 16 2016
7 Easy Tips To Help You FINALLY Start A Mindfulness Practice

Tips to start and maintain a daily meditation practice.

Michelle Kirsch
January 14 2016

6 Struggles I Had To Give Up To Be Happy

Every time I think about my childhood, I get angry. A time that should have been filled with happy moments spent learning and growing was ruined by...

Kimanzi Constable
January 13 2016
5 Self-Sabotaging Habits Holding You Back (And How To Fix Them)

In the spirit of starting fresh (and doing it right this time), here are some of the most common ways we sabotage our own happiness and tips on how to...

Shannon Kaiser
January 13 2016
5 Things You Should NEVER Say To Yourself

If you’re a rational human being, then you probably have a tiny voice in your head that tells you why certain things are possible and other things...

Steve Kamb
January 12 2016

8 Daily Habits That Made Me Happier & Healthier

As a functional medicine doctor, Jill Carnahan, M.D., knows the importance of whole-body wellness. That's why we're excited to share the mind-body...

Jill C. Carnahan, M.D., IFMCP
January 12 2016

How To Tell If Someone Is Really Spiritual, Or Just Full Of Sh*t

We hear it all the time: “I am spiritual, but I am not religious.”

Chandresh Bhardwaj
January 11 2016

Don't Get Married Until You Can Answer These 40 Questions

If you’re single and you want a partner, you’ve probably spent a lot of time thinking about what you want — mentally, emotionally, spiritually. Are...

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
January 11 2016
7 Signs Your Eating Habits Are Too Restrictive

Let's face it: Most approaches to dieting are problematic.

Jean Kristeller
January 11 2016
4 Choices That Will Make Everyday Moments More Luminous

Many of us have been told we should just "live in the moment," but what does that actually mean?

Achim Nowak
January 9 2016
How To Rewire Your Brain & Be Better At Life (According To Science)

Here are three of the most compelling conclusions science has revealed about meditation's impact on the way we function.

Vanessa Loder, MBA
January 7 2016
The #1 Secret To Realizing Your Biggest Dreams

For years I was convinced I knew what kept people from achieving their goals in life: determination and persistence. But now, my opinion has changed.

Edward Vilga
January 6 2016