Contributing writer

Mary is has a BSc in Physiotherapy from Northumbria University and is Certified III & IV in Fitness personal training. She also has FMS (Functional Movement Systems), SFMA (Selective Functional Movement Assessment) & NKT (Neurokinetic Therapy) certifications. Mary is the director and head trainer at moov personal training based in Adelaide, a gym based rehabilitation service which gives you results you may not have thought possible.