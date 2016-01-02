1076 Items Tagged
healthy recipes
The Cleansing Power Of Beets: 10 Delicious Recipes For A Healthier Liver
Beets are a high-antioxidant vegetable that contain a number of nutrients that have been shown to be cleansing and detoxifying.
3 Apple Cider Vinegar Cocktails To Help You Detox While You Party
Apple Cider Vinegar is great for everything from regulating blood sugar, to increasing energy, helping digestion, bringing more alkalinity to the...
Cleanse The Delicious Way With This Salad
Quinoa is the grain everyone — even I — turn to when someone asks for a healthy side.
A Make-Ahead Breakfast To Power You Through A Busy Week
A lot of processed foods are aimed at convenience. Products that are easy to make, easy to eat, and easy to fit into our busy lives. But, a lot of...
Simple & Comforting Dinner: Sweet Potato Cottage Pie
This is a take on my grandmother’s ragout, which she made by cutting an onion into quarters and frying it in a little olive oil with 2 cloves of...
Slow-Cooker Sunday: 7 Soups To Power Your Week
Cooking a big batch of soup on a Sunday can set you up for eating well all week long.
3 Super Easy & Deliciously Decadent Desserts
I love raw desserts, as they take five minutes (or less!) to make and really kick those sweet cravings out of the park. They're great for the kiddies...
7 Butternut Squash Recipes To Make This Week
We're showcasing a fall favorite: butternut squash.
What To Have In Your Fridge Sunday To Eat Healthy All Week
If you want to be successful in any aspect of life, you have to plan ahead — and that is absolutely true when it comes to food and healthy eating.
8 Protein-Packed Vegan Breakfasts
Below are a few of my favorite high-volume and high-protein recipes. The smoothie bowls and chia seed pudding recipes are perfect for making ahead of...
Heal Your Gut With This Simple Bone Broth Recipe
Bone broth was the superfood that never made it on the list of superfoods — until recently.
A Nutritionist's Guide To ACTUALLY Planning Your Meals For The Week
Here is my guide to healthy food planning, to make it as simple as possible for you.
Caramelized Pecan Chocolate Banana Bread (Yesss!)
This recipe is so simple to prepare, amazingly healthy, and delicious!
Why You Should Probably Eat More Fermented Dairy
Fermenting has been around for thousands of years.
11 One-Pot Meals To Make This Week (They'll Solve All Your Dinner Problems)
One-pan meals solve almost every weeknight dinner problem. They're simple to prep, easy to cook, and require minimal clean up — what's not to love?
7 Genius Slow-Cooker Recipes You Haven't Thought Of (But Totally Need To Try)
Unexpected and innovative recipes for your slow cooker.
Eat Healthy All Week With These 15-Minute Meals!
The most affordable way to eat heathy is to cook for yourself. In an ideal world, cooking for yourself would be effortless and simple — but that's not...
10 Quick & Easy Dinner Recipes For One
So many of my nutrition coaching clients struggle with dinner inspiration. Today I'm sharing some of my favorite dinner recipes to, I hope, provide...
Gingerbread Spice Cake (It's Gluten-Free!)
It's the perfect festive snack or dessert, and one you'll want to have around for guests and family.
A Better-For-You Onion Dip Recipe
This is my updated version of the popular Lipton French Onion Dip.