healthy recipes

The Cleansing Power Of Beets: 10 Delicious Recipes For A Healthier Liver

Beets are a high-antioxidant vegetable that contain a number of nutrients that have been shown to be cleansing and detoxifying.

#healthy recipes #cleanse #detox #healthy foods #food
Christina Liva
January 2 2016
3 Apple Cider Vinegar Cocktails To Help You Detox While You Party

Apple Cider Vinegar is great for everything from regulating blood sugar, to increasing energy, helping digestion, bringing more alkalinity to the...

#holidays #healthy recipes
Christina Liva
January 2 2016
Cleanse The Delicious Way With This Salad

Quinoa is the grain everyone — even I — turn to when someone asks for a healthy side.

#recipes #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Sara Dickerman
January 1 2016

A Make-Ahead Breakfast To Power You Through A Busy Week

A lot of processed foods are aimed at convenience. Products that are easy to make, easy to eat, and easy to fit into our busy lives. But, a lot of...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #breakfast #food
Cody Gantz
December 20 2015
Simple & Comforting Dinner: Sweet Potato Cottage Pie

This is a take on my grandmother’s ragout, which she made by cutting an onion into quarters and frying it in a little olive oil with 2 cloves of...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #food
Laura Santtini
December 20 2015
Slow-Cooker Sunday: 7 Soups To Power Your Week

Cooking a big batch of soup on a Sunday can set you up for eating well all week long.

#recipes #soup #healthy recipes #food #Slow-Cooker Sunday
Leah Vanderveldt
December 13 2015

3 Super Easy & Deliciously Decadent Desserts

I love raw desserts, as they take five minutes (or less!) to make and really kick those sweet cravings out of the park. They're great for the kiddies...

#recipes #dessert #healthy recipes #raw foods recipes #food
Heather Cox
December 13 2015
7 Butternut Squash Recipes To Make This Week

We're showcasing a fall favorite: butternut squash.

#recipes #healthy recipes #food
Leah Vanderveldt
December 7 2015
What To Have In Your Fridge Sunday To Eat Healthy All Week

If you want to be successful in any aspect of life, you have to plan ahead — and that is absolutely true when it comes to food and healthy eating.

#nutrition #clean food #healthy recipes
Lorna Jane Clarkson
December 6 2015
8 Protein-Packed Vegan Breakfasts

Below are a few of my favorite high-volume and high-protein recipes. The smoothie bowls and chia seed pudding recipes are perfect for making ahead of...

#recipes #healthy recipes #breakfast #food #vegan recipes
Jorge Cruise
December 3 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Marco Canora

Heal Your Gut With This Simple Bone Broth Recipe

Bone broth was the superfood that never made it on the list of superfoods — until recently.

#soup #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #microbiome
mindbodygreen
December 1 2015
A Nutritionist's Guide To ACTUALLY Planning Your Meals For The Week

Here is my guide to healthy food planning, to make it as simple as possible for you.

#nutrition #healthy recipes #healthy foods
Mandy King, CNP
November 29 2015
Caramelized Pecan Chocolate Banana Bread (Yesss!)

This recipe is so simple to prepare, amazingly healthy, and delicious!

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #dessert #healthy recipes #food
Rima Bazzi
November 28 2015
Why You Should Probably Eat More Fermented Dairy

Fermenting has been around for thousands of years.

#healthy recipes #dairy #healthy foods
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
November 25 2015

11 One-Pot Meals To Make This Week (They'll Solve All Your Dinner Problems)

One-pan meals solve almost every weeknight dinner problem. They're simple to prep, easy to cook, and require minimal clean up — what's not to love?

#recipes #healthy recipes #plant-based #vegetarian #food
Leah Vanderveldt
November 23 2015
Eat Healthy All Week With These 15-Minute Meals!

The most affordable way to eat heathy is to cook for yourself. In an ideal world, cooking for yourself would be effortless and simple — but that's not...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #15-minute recipe #healthy recipes #plant-based
Leah Vanderveldt
November 21 2015

10 Quick & Easy Dinner Recipes For One

So many of my nutrition coaching clients struggle with dinner inspiration. Today I'm sharing some of my favorite dinner recipes to, I hope, provide...

#recipes #clean food #healthy recipes #food
Emily Holmes
November 20 2015
Gingerbread Spice Cake (It's Gluten-Free!)

It's the perfect festive snack or dessert, and one you'll want to have around for guests and family.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #dessert #holidays #healthy recipes
Ivy Larson
November 20 2015
A Better-For-You Onion Dip Recipe

This is my updated version of the popular Lipton French Onion Dip.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #food #vegan recipes
Karen Sheer
November 19 2015