Zoë Keller is passionate about food. Her blog, www.onebeet.com, is dedicated to celebrating the goodness of food through wholesome recipes that maximize flavor and nourishment. She sees healthy eating as a gateway into the body and an opportunity to take a proactive approach to overall wellness. Zoë has apprenticed with a medicinal herbalist, studied nutrition and trained with professional chefs. She just returned from ten months traveling through Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East learning about other food cultures, cooking up a storm, and writing about her experiences. You can follow her adventures on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.