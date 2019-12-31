1749 Articles in Relationships

The Science Of Why You Are (Or Aren't) Attracted To Men With Beards

The study found that, overall, the female participants found men with beards more attractive.

#news #hair #dating
Eliza Sullivan
January 15
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

No spoilers here—just a look at the psychology behind "You."

#news #single life #brain
Sarah Regan
January 11
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Published in Autism Research, the report also sought to identify factors that affect this lack of diagnosis.

#news
Eliza Sullivan
January 10
From Calm To Tense, Here Are The Top 13 Emotions Music Makes Us Feel

We all know music can be emotional, but a recent study at U.C.-Berkeley has identified the key emotions associated with listening to music.

#news #music #joy
Christina Coughlin
January 7
I'm A Therapist & Here Are 6 Things People Get Wrong About Boundaries

It's not just about the things you don't want but also about what you do want.

#friendship #dating #energy
Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT
January 2
5 Therapist-Approved New Year's Resolutions For Couples

Give your relationship a refresh this year.

#marriage #dating #holiday
Weena Cullins, LCMFT
December 31 2019
Does Your Child Fight Bedtime? Ask Them This Question

It's all about collaboration.

#sleep
Abby Moore
December 30 2019
Raising A Son? Here's Another Reason They Need To Understand Gender Equality

This is how a mindset can change the likelihood of violence.

#news #empowerment #social good #feminism
Sarah Regan
December 27 2019
A Psychiatrist Shares How She Helps Her Patients Find Their Soul Mate

Opening up and recognizing yourself are important steps if you're trying to find your match.

#confidence #dating #soul mates
Eliza Sullivan
December 24 2019