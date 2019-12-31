1749 Articles in Relationships
Relationships
9 Signs It's Time To End A Friendship (Because Sometimes You Just Have To)
Sometimes, you just outgrow each other. That's OK.
The Science Of Why You Are (Or Aren't) Attracted To Men With Beards
The study found that, overall, the female participants found men with beards more attractive.
The Energy Orgasm: How To Orgasm Without Any Touch Whatsoever
Tap into tantric sex's no-touch pleasures.
What Is A Whole-Brain Child? The 4 S's To Ensure A Secure Attachment
These 4 S's can help your kids find resilience.
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
No spoilers here—just a look at the psychology behind "You."
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
A psychologist explains.
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
Published in Autism Research, the report also sought to identify factors that affect this lack of diagnosis.
So Your Partner Didn't Propose Over The Holidays. Now What?
What to do when your partner won't propose.
From Calm To Tense, Here Are The Top 13 Emotions Music Makes Us Feel
We all know music can be emotional, but a recent study at U.C.-Berkeley has identified the key emotions associated with listening to music.
I'm A Marriage Therapist & This Common Advice Keeps Getting Couples Into Trouble
No, communication *isn't* everything.
Looking To Start Dating Again? 4 Steps This Dating Coach Wants You To Take First
How to approach dating in 2020.
11 Books About Love & Sex That Our Relationship Experts Swear By
Yes, you can learn to be good at relationships.
The 8 Most Common Mistakes People Make On Dating Apps
Do you *actually* have time to go on a date?
I'm A Therapist & Here Are 6 Things People Get Wrong About Boundaries
It's not just about the things you don't want but also about what you do want.
How To Have A Year Of Really Good Sex: 7 Sex Resolutions For The New Year
Whether you're in a relationship or not.
5 Therapist-Approved New Year's Resolutions For Couples
Give your relationship a refresh this year.
Does Your Child Fight Bedtime? Ask Them This Question
It's all about collaboration.
21 Things Scientists Discovered About Sex In 2019
A year in sex science.
Raising A Son? Here's Another Reason They Need To Understand Gender Equality
This is how a mindset can change the likelihood of violence.
A Psychiatrist Shares How She Helps Her Patients Find Their Soul Mate
Opening up and recognizing yourself are important steps if you're trying to find your match.