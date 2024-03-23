Skip to Content
Sex

This Sleek Toy Brings The Most Intense Orgasms In Record Speed (& I'm Speaking From Experience)

March 23, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

A few months ago I was researching the previously viral rose sex toy, and I came to a stark realization: I had never tried a suction vibrator.

How could this be? I’ve tested over 25 sex toys and written about countless others; and yet, the suction technology was totally foreign to me. So for the first time in a long time, I decided to test a new sex toy as a complete newbie.

Always the overachiever, I started with the Womanizer Next—a new toy from one of the best-known brands in the space that reviewers say gives “the most amazing orgasm you’ll ever experience.” Let's just say, they're not wrong.

How it's made

To better understand the Womanizer Next’s design, let’s quickly talk about what sets suction vibrators apart

Since 90% of the clitoris is actually hidden from view, it tends to not be stimulated by traditional vibrators. Ergo, those of us who can only orgasm from clitoral stimulation are sometimes underwhelmed by regular vibrators.

Suction technology answers that quandary by stimulating the clitoris with an intense sucking sensation that experts say mimics the feeling of oral sex. And, after testing the Womanizer Next, I can attest to this comparison.

Like all Womanizer toys, the Next is made with premium, durable materials. The lightweight device fits in the palm of my hand, and the body-safe silicone feels smooth against my skin. 

The Next has an insanely long battery life compared to others I’ve tested, holding a charge for 240 minutes. Plus, it gets major bonus points for being waterproof.

Along with the device itself, you’ll get a cotton storage pouch, an additional stimulation head, and a magnetic USB cable for charging. There was also a quick start guide in my box, but I personally preferred the brand’s on-site video tutorials.

There’s a small power button on the top of the device, which you’ll hold for a couple seconds to turn it on. 

From there, you can shift through the many intensity levels by using the plus and minus buttons. Lastly, you can use the Climax Control button to adjust the depth of the suction.

Even better, you could give up all control to the device itself by enacting autopilot, which rotates through intensity levels for you. This is the route I often choose!

What I love about the Womanizer Next

The Womanizer Next set my bar for suction vibrators high—but I’m not complaining. There’s so much to love about this device.

For starters, the second stimulator head is much-appreciated. So many other brands only provide one “standard” size—and we all know everyone’s body is different. With the Womanizer Next, you can choose which head works best for your body.

But the brand’s 3D Pleasure Air technology and vast customization is what sets this device apart. I love that you can choose from 14 intensity levels and three pulsation depths. Whether you’re looking for a gentle journey to orgasm or something powerful and intense, I have no doubt you’ll find your perfect setting.

For me, that perfect setting was autopilot “medium mode,” which pulsates through intensity levels six through 11 and depth levels one through three. With this turned on, the Womanizer Next truly guided me to the quickest (and one of the most intense) orgasms I’ve had. 

That in mind, one common qualm about suction vibrators is that they can be too quick—and some people wish they could draw the experience out a bit more. That’s where Womanizer’s wide range of settings comes into play, allowing you to truly choose your journey and speed of orgasm (which you’ll hear from other testers below as well).

Additional pros include the soft material, long battery life, and low noise level.

What we'd change

  • My nitpicky complaint is one a few reviewers agree on: I wish the buttons were maybe a different color from the device so they’d be easier to spot and decipher.
  • We are big fans of the brand’s eco-friendly device—and I’d love to see the Next made with eco-friendly materials as well!

What experts say

"If you're craving more of an oral stimulation feel, a suction vibrator or air pressure toy will definitely take your partnered or solo play to the next level," sex therapist Rachel Wright, LMFT previously wrote for mindbodygreen. Of Womanizer specifically, she noted that the brand’s wide range of intensities offer more of a wide range that allows users to explore what their body response to best. 

Expert tip: "If you're having difficulty positioning your suction toy in the just-right spot, apply some lube and don't be afraid to move it around until it feels nicely sealed in a way that feels satisfying to you!" Wright says.

What other testers say

  • “I must say I was skeptical at first seeing how it isn’t anything like your typical vibrator or sex toy for women. But after experiencing the orgasm it gave me within less than a minute time of use, I will never use another toy again! Nothing compares to the feeling you get from this product.” — Womanizer reviews
  • “Very high quality item. It took some time to get used to learning the controls and how to navigate it but practice. made perfect. I have other stimulators which are good for instant gratification but the experience from the Womanizer Next is unlike any other.” — Womanizer reviews
  • “Albeit the toy is expensive—but in my opinion it is worth it. As they say, you get what you pay for. When you hit the right spot, so to speak, it is mind blowing. Have not yet had it on the top setting but OMG wowwww!!!!!!” — Womanizer reviews

The takeaway

Many suction vibrators lack the ability to create a buildup and cool down—but the Womanizer Next provides a truly customizable experience. You can opt for a powerful setting and a record-speed orgasm, or a prolonged, enticing journey to climax and back down. My final verdict? This toy belongs on your bedside table.

RELATED: Orgasms Are Great, But Masturbation Also Comes With These 5 Health Benefits.

