Curious About Aries & Libra Compatibility? Here's How They Fare In Love & Friendship
Aries and Libra may be opposites on the zodiac wheel, but they're also proof that opposites do attract—and can even be astrological soulmates.
Here's what to know about Aries and Libra compatibility, from how they're similar, to how they're different, plus how they fare in love and friendship.
Aries & Libra basics
In order to understand Aries and Libra compatibility, let's first take a look at what these two signs are all about:
Aries overview
Aries is the first sign of the zodiac wheel. It's a fire sign of cardinal modality, and its ruling planet is Mars, the planet of war and aggression—but also passion. Aries is represented by the Ram, which relates to this sign's headstrong, bold approach to life.
Libra overview
Libra, meanwhile, is the seventh sign of the zodiac, marking the halfway point of the astrological year. It's also a cardinal sign, like Aries, but its element is air. Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, and its symbol is the Scales—the only inanimate zodiac symbol—representing Libra's ability to see all sides and find the balance.
Aries & Libra compatibility
According to astrology expert Imani Quinn, astrological opposites often have soul mate potential, and Aries and Libra are no exception. Opposites not only attract, but also complement each other, like two sides of the same coin.
And as the AstroTwins previously wrote for mindbodygreen, when it comes to astrological opposites like Aries and Libra, both people bring a distinct role to the dynamic that helps them form a "tag team," in which they're both challenged to grow for the better and achieve things with each other's support.
As the twins explain, when you're partnered up with your astrological opposite, the big picture suddenly becomes crystal clear, as this person shows you how to find a broader perspective. This can be a little uncomfortable, the twins add, but if a Libra and an Aries manifest each other, "it means they're ready to grow up."
Take Libra, for instance, which is known to be one of the more (if not the most) relationship-oriented signs. Aries tends to be hyper-independent, so when the two come together, they can achieve a healthy balance of connection sans codependence.
"Libra is an air sign, and they're going to be naturally very social and very outgoing, and Aries is willing to try new things and be outward facing, so these two energies can match well together," Quinn tells mindbodygreen, adding, "Libra always wants to weigh both sides and give thought to harmonizing energy, and I think that can challenge Aries' need to always bulldoze forward, but in a way that can help tame them down a little bit."
In a friendship
Aries and Libra can make great friends and colleagues, especially if they have a cause or project to unite them. Both signs have a strong sense of justice, and they'll inspire each other with their dedication and passion towards what matters to them.
And both being social, yang signs, these two might seem like they're always on the move together. Cardinal signs like to get the ball rolling, and both the fire and air signs appreciate adventuring, exploring, and keeping things interesting (as opposed to earth and water signs, who might prefer more structure and stability).
One thing to keep in mind with this friendship is a lack of follow through, as Aries can quickly tire as fast as they got going, and Libra can be a bit flighty. Cardinal signs may be good at getting things started, but they're not always great at getting to the finish line.
In a relationship
In a romantic relationship between Aries and Libra, you can expect significant growth as a result of their partnership. As the twins explain, when these two pair up, they can see themselves from an enlightening "bird's-eye-view," and join forces to create something bigger than themselves.
This partnership encourages both Aries and Libra to balance the extremes within themselves, like selflessness versus selfishness, or too much independence versus dependence. The Aries-Libra axis on the zodiac wheel actually represents those very themes, with Aries being a bit "my way or the highway," and Libra hesitating to rock the boat in order to keep the peace.
At their best, Libra encourages Aries to open up, trust, and take other people's thoughts and feelings into account. Meanwhile, Aries encourages Libra to stand on their own two feet, stick up for themselves, and express their own wants and needs.
The greatest strength of this relationship is the way it complements the undeveloped sides of both signs, helping both Aries and Libra discover a "new, even inspiring perspective on life [and] develop the art of compromise," the twins explain.
Just remember, when an Aries has their eye on someone, they tend to approach dating with full steam, but the flame that burns twice as bright burns out twice as fast. Aries needs to slow down when they feel the urge to rush into commitment, and Libra doesn't appreciate hasty commitments anyway.
Ultimately, though, air only makes the flames of fire go stronger, so when Libra and Aries do commit to each other, they have plenty of passion and the potential for a soul mate connection.
Ways Aries & Libra match up
As aforementioned, Aries and Libra are both yang (masculine) signs, so they appreciate staying active, going out on the town, meeting new people, and generally having fun. The yang signs also favor logic, action, and doing, as opposed to being and feeling—and when they partner up, they have no problem with that.
Another similarity between these two is their shared cardinal modality. "They're the 'idea people' of the zodiac," the twins say. "They prize originality and like to be first in everything they do." And they often are—as they're usually the ones to start (and spot) trends before they're cool.
The paradox of opposite signs is that they are very different. For Aries and Libra, that looks like learning to balance Aries' bold and individualistic streak with Libra's diplomacy and consideration for others.
How they're different
While Aries and Libra may be considered astrological soul mates, no one ever said soul mates don't push each other's buttons.
According to the twins, a power struggle can actually result from Aries and Libra both being cardinal signs. They "tend to be renegades in some ways since they are action-oriented and hate being slowed down by red tape or process," the twins explain.
Aries can also be a bit self-centered (sorry Aries, it's what helps you get what you want!), while Libra can be self-sacrificing, so that's something to watch out for romantically, or even in a friendship/work setting.
Aries will need to be sensitive to the fact that Libra might have trouble voicing their needs, and Libra may need to learn how to assert themselves with Aries.
The takeaway
When it comes to relationship astrology (AKA synastry), compatibility is determined by way more than just your sun sign, so it's important to take both people's entire birth chart into account to get a true sense of how two people will fare.
Generally speaking, Aries and Libra are two astrological opposites that can foster a happy relationship full of harmony and support, which encourages both people to grow.
