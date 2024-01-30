Advertisement
Curious About Enneagram Type 8? Here's What To Know About The Challenger
The Enneagram is a popular personality system that categorizes people into one of nine types based on how you answer a series of questions. And if you or someone you know is an Enneagram 8, they're known as the "Challenger" of the bunch.
Here's everything to know about Enneagram 8's, from their strengths and weaknesses, to relationship compatibility, and more.
Enneagram 8: The Challenger
- Core fear: Being out of control, weak, harmed, or needing help
- Core desire: To be self-reliant and in control, to be important and needed by others, to protect themselves and others, to dominate
- Core coping strategy: Denial and imposing their will on others
- Enneagram 8 wings: 8w7 wing (The Maverick), 8w9 wing (The Bear)
Enneagram 8's, also known as “The Challenger,” are assertive, goal-oriented and hardworking. They are natural born leaders with a tenacity and endurance to take on the largest endeavors. Most notably they're here to leave a legacy.
However, they do have a tendency to take it too far and don’t know how to surrender control when needed, or be vulnerable and open up to others emotional landscapes. It also makes it difficult for them to form intimate bonds, and they may need to feel assured in their ability to show up for you before they can open up.
As Enneagram expert Jay Martynov previously wrote for mindbodygreen, "This strong-willed type's biggest fear is to appear weak; 8's go through challenges in life like an unstoppable steam roller."
Enneagram 8 wings
The Enneagram wings are the two numbers associated with your Enneagram type; they’re the extensions that explore your deeper nuances and characteristics.
As relationship coach and enneagram educator, Julie Nguyen, tells mindbodygreen, “It's kind of considered flavoring for your personality type, or it's something supplemental that provides extra context because the Enneagram system is quite multifaceted, comprehensive, and it adds this new dimensionality to the way that you're perceiving your type.”
8w7
An 8w7 is going to be the most outgoing of the 8's, using their assertiveness to jump into new things, and their charisma to create opportunity.
As Nguyen notes, “They come across as charismatic, dynamic, passionate, and action oriented. They really enjoy throwing themselves into new experiences, and they have a risk-taking, competitive side to the personality that can come across as impulsive, entrepreneurial, and inspiring.”
8w9
An 8w9 may keep to themselves more than the wing 7, using their energy to ground and build. As Nguyen explains, these folks come across as independent, confident, and peaceful.
"The 9 gives them the sweet softness that allows them to relax and move into confrontation with ease and calm—they don't back down and they can be surprisingly sturdy in moments of conflict," she says, adding that they come across as stubborn, stable, and emotionally detached.
Enneagram 8 celebrities & characters
- Kamala Harris
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
- Clint Eastwood
- Serena Williams
- Winston Churchill
- Barbara Walters
- Ernest Hemingway
- Queen Latifah
- Bernie Sanders
- Aretha Franklin
- Chelsea Handler
- Toni Morrison
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- Alec Baldwin
- Katniss Everdeen, The Hunger Games
- Emily Gilmore, Gilmore Girls
- Esmeralda, The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- Alastor Moody, Harry Potter
Enneagram 8 strengths & weaknesses
Strengths:
- Willpower
- Vitality
- Diligent
- Assertive
- Goal-oriented
- Leadership
- Confident
- Protective
Weaknesses:
- Controlling
- Confrontational
- Emotionally unavailable
Enneagram 8 levels of development
The Enneagram levels of development range from healthy, average, and unhealthy. These allow us to get deeper into how an Enneagram processes and grows within their type.
Healthy levels
At the healthiest level, 8’s are able to let down that emotional barrier and process in a way that is well balanced. “Type 8 at their healthiest are able to not only control their emotions, but surrender to their emotions and view life from a compassionate lens," Nguyen explains, adding, "They can channel their ferocious energy to doing good in the world and taking care of the underdog."
Average levels
At an average level of development, an 8 is still able to be productive within their domineering energy, even if it isn’t fully evolved. As Nguyen explains, “They're decisive, hardworking and resourceful—they're able to get a lot of things done, but some of their emotionality is lost and the ego has surfaced.”
The average level allows them to progress forward even with a few steps backward.
Unhealthy levels
The unhealthy level of development leaves an 8 little room to be productive and use their challenger energy for good. As Nguyen puts it, they come across as "Machiavellian, ruthless, and vengeful" at unhealthy levels, allowing their emotions to get the better of them instead of using them to evolve and grow.
Enneagram 8 compatibility & relationships
Enneagram 8’s are always up for a challenge, including in their relationships—so expect them to be the alphas within the dynamic.
As Nguyen has previously wrote for mindbodygreen “They’re natural, strong leaders who fight for the underdog and aren’t afraid of confrontation. If they’re close to you, an unexpected softness and childlike playfulness can emerge in intimacy.”
Enneagram 8's are receptive to partners who can communicate directly and create a safe space for them to open up and show them that it's worth being vulnerable to form the deeper intimacy they’re naturally craving.
In terms of compatibility, any two Enneagram types can make it work, but some may have an easier time than others.
When it comes to 8's, Nguyen says they pairs well with 9’s, AKA the Peacemaker. With 8’s need to be assertive, take control, and fight for justice, the 9’s can help be in support of this mission.
As Nguyen explains, “9's admire the 8’s ability to take on challenges, while 8’s find solace in the 9’s calm energy.” An 8 wants nothing more than acknowledgement for what they're able to accomplish, and 9’s are willing and able to give such adornment, making them a complimentary duo.
Enneagram 8 misconceptions
The biggest misconception about Enneagram 8’s is that they're too angry or intense. While they can come with a bullheaded mentality, wanting to win at any cost, that doesn’t mean they fight without a cause.
As Nguyen explains, “Since 8’s share a 2 line, they can be extremely gentle, nurturing, and sensitive to their loved ones. They also have a soft spot for the underdog.”
So before you're quick to judge them as volatile and uncontrollable, notice what they are fighting for, and it may change your perception.
How to thrive as an Enneagram 8
Type 8’s are natural born leaders due to their assertiveness, entrepreneurial spirit, and risk taking mentality. As such, Nguyen tells mindbodygreen that type 8’s will thrive in high visibility leadership positions where they can make "a tangible impact on their environment with others who trust and respect their way of being.”
And because type 8’s are prone to conflict, they do well with those who can hold their own. “It's good for them to be around people who don't mind holding strong opinions and standing up for their beliefs and values," Nguyen says, adding, "They really respect people who are direct with how they communicate [without] a lot of hidden sub-text."
Additionally, she says, it's important for 8's to foster their ability to be open and vulnerable, and Martynov echoes this point: "Finding strength in becoming vulnerable is a slow process, but it will pay off in all areas of this type's life," he says.
"Start small by showing vulnerability in a safe environment and schedule self-care activities. Remember that even the most powerful machinery needs pit stops to refuel," Martynov adds.
FAQs:
What does an Enneagram 8 mean?
Enneagram 8’s are the Challenger, known to be assertive, action driven, and goal oriented. They are prone to conflict as they constantly feel the need to control themselves as well as others.
Is 8 the rarest Enneagram type?
Enneagram 8 is not the rarest type, although they are one of the rarer ones.
What is an unhealthy Enneagram 8 behavior?
At an unhealthy level, Enneagram 8's can be vengeful, as well as lack vulnerability and emotional intelligence.
Who are Enneagram 8 compatible with?
Enneagram 8’s pair well with 9’s, the Peacemaker. The 9’s enjoy the 8’s ability to take on challenges and the 8’s feel calm in the 9’s presence.
The takeaway
Enneagram 8’s are invaluable individuals when it comes to sparking change, handling problems, and getting things done. They’re not afraid to get their hands dirty and speak up for the underdog, and do best when surrounded by people who can speak up and challenge them, as well as encourage them to open up.
