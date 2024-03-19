Skip to Content
Love

Why You Should Write Your Partner A Love Letter

March 19, 2024
Why write a love letter?
Tips for writing love letters
What to keep in mind
The takeaway
Image by Giorgio Magini / Stocksy
March 19, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

It may sound old-fashioned, but there's a strong argument to be made for why you should sit down with a piece of paper and a pen, and write your partner a love letter. From helping them feel more appreciated to boosting their self-esteem, a love letter articulates your love within a permanent relic that your partner (or crush) can refer back to whenever they need a little reminder that they're loved.

Why you should write a love letter to your partner

Sometimes, it helps to go the extra mile to make your partner feel loved.

Even if you feel like you regularly show your partner plenty of love and appreciation, there's something to be said for taking the time to write out the things you love about your partner.

Words of affirmation, a common love language, are more permanent when they're written down on paper or in a text. When your partner is feeling down, they can feel buoyed whenever they read your supportive words.

Think of a love letter as a "verbal embrace," according to licensed marriage and family therapist Dana McNeil, PsyD.

"The sender is using words to convey a tender loving connection with the object of their desires," McNeil says.

While you can send your love letter digitally, over text, email, or DM, McNeil says you might get more out of the process if you write it the old-fashioned way: by hand.

"Science tells us that writing something by hand involves the motor cortex and visual planning parts of our brain," McNeil says. "As you write a love letter you actually light up the parts of your language networks in your central and temporal lobes. This means as you see the letters you are creating in your mind’s eye and make stronger associations with the words you are connecting as you relate them to the person to whom you are writing."

Plus, handwriting messages full of love and gratitude can help you get a boost of dopamine, according to McNeil.

Tips for writing love letters

Make a list of positive adjectives

Close your eyes and think of a handful of positive adjectives you could use to describe your letter recipient. Are they kind? Thoughtful? Sexy?

"Try to associate specific stories, examples, or events that you think of when you apply that adjective as a reason for why you think that particular word is so fitting to describe how you feel about them," McNeil says.

For example:

  • Caretaking
  • Empathetic
  • Smart
  • Helpful

Be specific

It's one thing to tell your partner that you appreciate their kindness, but it's another to help them understand exactly why you think they're kind.

Think of a specific, recent time when they were kind to you. Write about the event that comes to mind, what you noticed about their behavior, and how it made you feel.

"By telling the person we love that we notice who they are and why they mean so much to us, we are offering them a gift of being seen and valued for the things they do ,or the parts of their personality, that they specifically add to your life in ways that no one else can quite replicate," McNeil says.

For example:

  • Thank you for cooking dinner for us yesterday. Whenever you cook a healthy meal for us, I feel so loved and cared for. And it helps you're a wonderful cook!
  • I love how smart you are, especially when you give me advice on how to handle conflict at work. You help make me a better person.

Don't be afraid to be vulnerable

If you can't be vulnerable in a love letter, then where can you be vulnerable? Take this as an opportunity to open up about how you really feel. Don't be afraid to be a little cheesy when you're writing about the things you love about your partner (or your crush).

"Allow yourself to be vulnerable and share your heart," mental health counselor Chaute Thomson, LMHC, previously told mbg. "Many times, we are scared to truly share ourselves out of fear of rejection or misunderstanding, but writing a love letter creates a genuine opportunity to connect with one another."

For example:

  • Write about how much you love them and how much they mean to you.
  • Share how they've improved your life and how much happier you are with them around.
  • Tell them about your commitment to them and dreams for the future.

What to keep in mind

Love letters, for both the sender and receiver, are small tokens of appreciation that many people don't get to share with each other, according to McNeil. They're special, so treat them as such.

"Letter writing offers a more intimate way of connecting to those they want to open their inner world to," McNeil says.

The words themselves are the most important part of any love letter, but you can also have fun with the stationery and mode of delivery. If you want to go real bare bones, a napkin or scrap piece of paper totally suffices. You can also buy a beautiful card, or bust out your art skills to illustrate a card yourself. It's a creative labor of love.

There's a research-backed theory that healthy romantic relationships tend to be full of many more positive experiences than negative ones.

Psychologists John Gottman, Ph.D., and Robert Levenson, Ph.D.found in their research that healthy relationships likely follow a 20:1 ratio for positive to negative interactions. (The ratio turns into 5:1 for times of relationship conflict.) For every negative interaction, such as a moment of criticism, tension, resentment or general negative feeling between partners, partners should experience 20 positive interactions, which could include sharing laughter, physical touch, affection, fondness and appreciation.

Writing a love letter is one way to create a very positive moment within your relationship, counteracting negative feelings that we can't help but experience sometimes.

"When we take the time to tell someone in detail why we chose a particular word or event that speaks to how we feel about them, we are doing a behavior known as making a deposit in their emotional bank account. Every relationship will have bumps in the road that take a withdrawal from the good feelings couples create in their relationship," McNeil says. "A love letter is a small gesture to add to the deposits that contribute (along with other small regular deposits) to fill back up those deficits that happen along the way."

The takeaway

When writing a love letter to your partner (or crush), be vulnerable, specific, and positive. You don't want them to feel like your letter could have been written by artificial intelligence. You want to make them feel special and loved, which strengthens your connection.

