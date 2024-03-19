"When we take the time to tell someone in detail why we chose a particular word or event that speaks to how we feel about them, we are doing a behavior known as making a deposit in their emotional bank account. Every relationship will have bumps in the road that take a withdrawal from the good feelings couples create in their relationship," McNeil says. "A love letter is a small gesture to add to the deposits that contribute (along with other small regular deposits) to fill back up those deficits that happen along the way."