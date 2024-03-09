Skip to Content
Sex

Reviewers Who Struggle To Orgasm Say This Is The Only Toy That Works

Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
March 09, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
March 09, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Newsflash: Intimacy doesn’t need to plateau when you’re in a long-distance relationship. In fact, the market is bursting with high-tech sex toys that will keep you and your partner close, (even when you’re far away).

Take the Lovense Nora—this sleek vibrator offers both internal and external stimulation to bring your partner to an instant orgasm. And while it's loved by customers, the powerful toy is also recommended by certified sex therapist Kate Balestrieri, PsyD, CSAT-S.

Plus, couples who call themselves "passing ships," swear the Nora keeps their spark alive—and even women who struggle to orgasm say this is the only toy that works. Whether you're in a long-distance relationship or just hoping to reap the many benefits of orgasms, trust me when I say this toy is a worthwhile addition to your nightstand.

Lovense Nora Rabbit Vibrator
$129

$129
lovense nora rabbit vibrator review

What's great about the Lovense Nora Rabbit Vibrator

It's recommended by experts

I found out about the Lovense Nora Rabbit Vibrator when it came recommended by certified sex therapist Kate Balestrieri, PsyD, CSAT-S, as one of the best sex toys for couples. Balestrieri says when it comes to long-distance sex toys, Nora and Max 2 "really take the cake."

You can pair it with a toy for your partner

While plenty of reviewers are shouting their love for the Nora as a sex toy for solo pleasure, it's main claim to fame is that it pairs seamlessly with the brand's Max 2, an app-controlled male masturbator with adjustable vibration and contraction settings.

The Max 2 is desgned to fit any size, and reviewers say the silky smooth sleeve feels surprisingly realistic—and by syncing the Nora with the Max, the two actually react to each other’s movements.

In other words: These toys allow you to feel your partner’s touch, no matter the physical distance between you.

Lovense Nora Rabbit Vibrator

$129
lovense nora rabbit vibrator review

It's easy to use (& Bluetooth compatible)

You'd think a vibrator with Bluetooth compatibility and advanced syncing capabilities would have too many bells and whistles for beginners, but even those who have never tried a sex toy say the Nora is incredibly easy to use.

One such person writes, "I never would have thought that something so simple would bring so much pleasure" (a sentiment that's echoed over many reviews).

The Nora is compatible with iOS or Android, and you’ll control its settings through the Lovense app. The device has seven vibration settings for the external arm and three rotation speeds for the internal head. 

What's more, the four to five hour battery life is surprisingly long (especially when you consider how quickly this toy has users reaching orgasm). Charging the device is simple, too, thanks to the magnetic charging port.

It gets the job done

A classic rabbit vibrator design, the Nora has two arms for dual stimulation. The longer arm is meant to stimulate the G-spot, and the shorter is for clitoral pleasure—and this dual pleasure is what has reviewers "screaming within seconds."

Seriously, even those who say they've never enjoyed rabbit vibrators love this device. One writes, "Ive had rabbit vibes before, and really wasn't impressed with them. They didn't seem to fit with my personal anatomy well. O.M.G. until I met Nora. This vibe is so damn strong it had me screaming in seconds—and I'm not very vocal typically!"

Others rave about the impact it's had on their relationship (especially when paired with the Max!). "We cant be together as much as wed like, but this helps us stay connected and still feel close even though were far from one another," one reviewer says.

People say the rotating head is in just the right spot, the smooth silicone feels great against their hand and body, and the clit vibrator has an insanely powerful intensity.

The resounding theme amongst all Nora users? If this were to break, they'd repurchase it in a heartbeat.

Lovense Nora Rabbit Vibrator

$129
lovense nora rabbit vibrator review

The takeaway

I've personally experienced improved circulation, glowing skin, a healthier menstrual cyclebetter sleep1, and less stress when orgasming frequently. So when I find a sleek, simple sex toy that has users orgasming within seconds, I know it's worth the spend. Like Balestrieri said, the Nora takes the cake for long distance couples—but even those who use it for solo pleasure say it puts other rabbit vibrators to shame. 

