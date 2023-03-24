And what I mean here by “socially connected” runs the gamut from social media comments with complete strangers, to answering your colleagues and clients, to face-to-face interactions.

Now this is not to say that you need to get completely religious about turning off your phone at 6pm— it’s unrealistic for most of us, especially when it comes to certain work situations or if you have a family member who might reach out anytime due to illness.

What it means is when you open the portal 24/7 to everyone— from notifications to calls to emails— and your phone is vibrating while you have just drifted off to sleep, then you won’t be well-rested at all and therefore receptive to quality interactions.

Some things you can do include turning off all the unnecessary notifications because you don’t really need to see who is liking your posts in real-time; and the energy cost of switching your attention all the time trumps whatever dopamine boost you get from receiving another like. Otherwise, you can set up different modes on your devices such as “sleep” and “do not disturb” modes, as well as autoresponders that you only attend to emails at a certain time window. And if you have to make sure that certain loved ones have to access you, there are exceptions you can set on your devices.