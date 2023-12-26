7 Nutrition Lessons From 2023 That Will Change The Way You Eat

When plating breakfast, LeVeque puts extra emphasis on protein: She aims to pack 30 grams of it into her first meal to kick-start muscle growth and repair and make a significant dent in her daily protein requirements. To do so, she'll often rely on savory animal products (which tend to be higher in complete protein and come together quickly): leftover chicken, salmon, and lamb play a starring role in her breakfast rotation. These proteins may not be typical for a first meal, at least in the U.S., but she says they've made a world of difference for her and her clients. "When you eat enough protein, you really don't care what the other stuff you're eating is. You're so satisfied that the cravings hit the floor... I feel stronger and lighter than ever," LeVeque says.