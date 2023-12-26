Advertisement
7 Nutrition Lessons From 2023 That Will Change The Way You Eat
If there's anything I've learned as mindbodygreen's health director, it's that nutrition is personal. Foods that make one person feel amazing will make someone else feel like they need a nap. That said, some nutrition principles are near-universal—and we're learning more about what those are with every passing year.
In 2023, we saw an influx of research on the importance of getting enough protein (particularly in the morning), the danger of ultra-processed foods, and the misguided idea that all carbs are bad. Here's more on the top nutrition lessons we're taking away from this year—and what they mean for your pantry:
Savory breakfasts set us up for stronger days
Eating sweets for the first meal of the day can set us up for a roller coaster of blood sugar highs and lows throughout the morning. Savory breakfasts tend to pack more of the protein and fiber our bodies need to stay satiated until lunch—hence why clinical nutritionist Kelly LeVeque has made such a point of starting her day with them this year.
When plating breakfast, LeVeque puts extra emphasis on protein: She aims to pack 30 grams of it into her first meal to kick-start muscle growth and repair and make a significant dent in her daily protein requirements. To do so, she'll often rely on savory animal products (which tend to be higher in complete protein and come together quickly): leftover chicken, salmon, and lamb play a starring role in her breakfast rotation. These proteins may not be typical for a first meal, at least in the U.S., but she says they've made a world of difference for her and her clients. "When you eat enough protein, you really don't care what the other stuff you're eating is. You're so satisfied that the cravings hit the floor... I feel stronger and lighter than ever," LeVeque says.
Ultra-processed foods are designed to be addictive & that needs to change
Some people may think that those who make unhealthy food choices lack willpower—but that's a tough argument to stand behind once you realize just how addictive processed foods are designed to be. According to a BMJ analysis published this fall, addiction to highly processed foods1 has become as prevalent as addiction to other legal substances like alcohol and tobacco.
In her deep dive into why cookies, chips, etc., are so hard to say no to, assistant beauty & health editor Hannah Frye notes that their high carbohydrate and fat content impacts the brain pathways2 that play a role in reward and motivation. And since these foods tend to be nutrient-poor, they're less filling, leaving us wanting more without satisfying our body's basic nutritional needs.
Our food choices have a major impact on our anxiety levels
This year, nutritional psychiatrist Uma Naidoo, M.D., shared her food philosophy on mbg in a monthly Mood Foods series. In it, she explored how food choices impact many aspects of mental health and cognition, including the role they play in something many people struggle with: anxiety.
"Our gut microbes, specifically, are a key determinant of anxiety symptoms. When inflammation is present in the gut, it can lead to inflammation in the brain called neuroinflammation. Evidence tells us that neuroinflammation is increased in those with anxiety3," Naidoo writes. While pro-inflammatory foods and drinks like alcohol, added and refined sugars, seed oils like soybean and sunflower oil, and highly processed snacks can stoke fear and unease, nutrient-rich plant foods, healthy fats, and clean proteins do the opposite. Naidoo shares that prioritizing fiber, in particular, will be helpful for anxiety relief since the macronutrient digests slowly and helps "keep emotions and blood sugar steady."
Protein is paramount—especially for women
Emerging nutrition research makes one thing very clear: The RDA for protein (0.8 gram per kilogram of body weight per day) is very low. For optimal health, many experts now recommend consuming closer to 1.2 to 2.0 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. Individual protein needs vary, but as leading amino acid researcher Don Layman, Ph.D., explained on the mindbodygreen podcast, most people will want to aim for at least 100 grams a day to support muscle maintenance and growth, fatty acid metabolism, insulin sensitivity, and weight management.
Historically, most research on protein needs has been done on men, but that's starting to change too. New studies including women are finding that we may benefit from consuming protein during certain time windows. "It's super important to get in [protein] post-exercise because women's bodies come back down to a baseline level a lot faster than men's," exercise physiologist and nutrition scientist Stacy Sims, Ph.D., recently explained on the mindbodygreen podcast.
And all protein isn't created equal. Layman's research has been instrumental in showing that the amino acid leucine is a key activator of mTOR, a signaling pathway that's responsible for stimulating protein synthesis4. It takes about 2.5 grams of leucine to "turn on" your body's muscle-building process. Complete proteins (those that contain all the necessary amino acids in the most beneficial amounts, including leucine) are superior to incomplete proteins.
Our grocery stores need a makeover
"Take a stroll down the 'ethnic' aisle of the grocery store [in the U.S.] and you'll start to see how non-European foods have been simultaneously devalued and exoticized. This will be the aisle that holds foods from cultures that the grocer has decided are ethnic, while the remainder of the grocery store is not... You see, this is subtly telling us that 'ethnic' foods are other foods," registered dietitian Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN, writes on mindbodygreen.
Oftentimes, she says, these foods are also more likely to be unfairly deemed unhealthy. Feller, who is also an instructor in mindbodygreen's Functional Nutrition Training, teaching a module on the Implicit Bias in Wellness, is calling for us to get rid of the ethnic food aisle and further normalize cooking with global flavors.
Carbs aren't the enemy
Low-carb diets have long been in vogue, but new research finds that they can come with some serious downsides. For example, one review study5 published in Current Opinion in Clinical Nutrition and Metabolic Care concluded that low-carb diets (fewer than 130 grams of carbs6 or less than 26% of total calories from carbs per day) may interfere with muscle growth and athletic performance.
Gone are the days of demonizing carbs (and any entire food group, really) altogether. As mindbodygreen editor and registered dietitian Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN, explains, nonstarchy vegetable carbs (broccoli, carrots, spinach) are nutrient-dense and packed with essential vitamins and minerals and should not be lumped in with refined carbohydrates and foods full of added sugars (like soda).
It's time to diversify our fish selection
It's been yet another year of new research concluding that a Mediterranean-style eating pattern is associated with health benefits like reduced chronic pain7 and lower dementia risk8. Fish that are high in omega-3s play prominently on Mediterranean plates, and they're stellar for cardiovascular health9.
But to move toward a more sustainable food system, we need to diversify the types of fish we're taking from the ocean. Mixing up the variety of fish you eat and opting for smaller oily fish like anchovies and sardines can take the pressure off larger popular species that are more at risk of being overfished. It can also lead to additional health benefits: Anchovies are a good source of selenium10, a mineral that supports a healthy metabolism11 and enhances thyroid function12, for example, while sardines are swimming in vitamin B12, which is essential for energy production and the formation of red blood cells13. Since these small fish are lower on the food chain, they're also less likely to contain mercury and other pollutants than larger fish. Thankfully, the tinned fish craze continues to make tiny, nutrient-dense fish more accessible in the U.S. than ever.
The takeaway
This year on mindbodygreen, we covered the rise of savory breakfasts, the fall of low-carb diets, and much more. We're eager to see what 2024 will bring to the nutrition conversation (and we have a few guesses).
