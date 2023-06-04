Eating a nutritious breakfast helps keep blood sugar1 , cholesterol2 , and blood pressure levels3 steady, leaving you focused for the day ahead. (So yes, skipping it is usually a bad idea!)

But of course, what you put on your plate makes a big difference. "Savory foods can be one of the best breakfast foods because they usually have more protein. When you have protein in the morning, you’re less likely to find yourself super hungry later in the day,” shares gut health nutritionist Amanda Sauceda, MS, RDN.

Sweets like pastries, on the other hand, pack in empty calories that don’t end up doing much for you. “Sweet breakfasts can easily get you close to maxing out your added sugars for the day, so switching to something savory means you can save your sugars for something better,” Sauceda says.