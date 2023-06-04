Reasons To Eat A Savory Breakfast & 4 Recipes To Start With
Some people have breakfast down to a science. It has to hit all the criteria: wholesome and filling, quick to prepare, and made with good-for-you ingredients. There's your oatmeal and berries, fruity green smoothie, yogurt and granola, and toast with peanut butter.... but what about a plate full of veggies?
Savory breakfasts packed with protein and fiber-rich vegetables, grains, and beans can fuel busy mornings just as well as the sweeter options we often eat here in the U.S. Here are a few ideas to help you rethink breakfast and start your morning on a savory note:
Advertisement
The benefits of leaning savory
Eating a nutritious breakfast helps keep blood sugar1, cholesterol2, and blood pressure levels3 steady, leaving you focused for the day ahead. (So yes, skipping it is usually a bad idea!)
But of course, what you put on your plate makes a big difference. "Savory foods can be one of the best breakfast foods because they usually have more protein. When you have protein in the morning, you’re less likely to find yourself super hungry later in the day,” shares gut health nutritionist Amanda Sauceda, MS, RDN.
Sweets like pastries, on the other hand, pack in empty calories that don’t end up doing much for you. “Sweet breakfasts can easily get you close to maxing out your added sugars for the day, so switching to something savory means you can save your sugars for something better,” Sauceda says.
Starting with a savory meal can also help you easily hit one or two of your daily recommended servings of vegetables right away, leaving the rest of the day more open for flexibility. While the USDA recommends 2-3 cups of vegetables per day, the CDC4 reports that only 1 in 10 adults meet the federal fruit or vegetable recommendations.
It can also help you get the recommended amount of fiber—something a whopping 95% of American adults and children5 are not doing. This critical complex carb supports gut health6, comfortable digestion, and more, so it's worth picking breakfast foods that have plenty of it and supplementing with a high-quality fiber powder where needed.
If you tend to reach for sweeter breakfasts out of convenience, know that savory starters can be easy to whip up too. Get a headstart on your week by meal-prepping a big batch of congee or cleaning up some extra veggies for shakshuka. You can also reimagine your dinner leftovers into breakfast scrambles, wraps, or savory oatmeal toppings, Sauceda notes. "Savory breakfasts can be a good way to cut down on food waste," she says.
Advertisement
Savory foods to add to your plate
Looking for some recipe inspiration? Take a cue from other cultures, where starting the day savory is the norm. Here's a list of breakfasts that have us drooling:
Greens & Egg Shakshuka
Eggs, greens, and red peppers star in this Mediterranean dish that's a great source of protein and veggies in the morning. Add a fresh chopped cucumber and tomato salad and a side of bread with labneh (a tangy Lebanese yogurt dip) to make it a full-on brunch spread.
Get the recipe: A Simple, Hearty Shakshuka Recipe With Brain-Supporting Ingredients
Advertisement
Chickpea Pancakes
Reminiscent of the sweet kind (but even better) these savory Indian pancakes are the perfect vehicle for even more veggies—whether mixed in or used as a dip. Besan, or chickpea flour, is the base of the crepe-like cakes, which can be customized with a variety of spices.
Get the recipe: Chickpea Power Pancakes With Popped Tomatoes
Savory Congee
If you’re an oatmeal lover, it's time to give congee a try. A savory rice pudding, cozy congee is the perfect vehicle for an egg, fresh herbs, or pickled veggies to give the porridge a punch. As with all of these savory meals, you can prep your veggies from the night before to make mornings easy.
Get the recipe: Simple Chicken Congee
Advertisement
Veggie-Packed Burritos & Tacos
“Whether you use last night’s leftovers or you whip something up in the morning, a wrap is a wonderful way to have a grab-and-go breakfast,” shares Sauceda. You can pack your burrito or breakfast taco with as many veggies as you can fit and serve them with guacamole and pickled onions for a full-on fiesta at 9 a.m.
Get the recipe: Keto Breakfast Burrito
The takeaway
While many people don’t eat their first vegetable of the day until lunch or dinner, we’re here to remind you that they go great with your morning coffee, too. If you fuel yourself with a healthy and balanced breakfast, you'll be well on your way to starting your day with plenty of intention (and protein).
Caroline Dweck Mizrahi is a freelance writer and certified IIN health coach. A plant-based vegan for as long as she can remember, she has written health, beauty, and wellness articles for a dozen-plus online publications including, The Beet, THE/THIRTY, and The Bump.
6 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4863265/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2621293/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5115204/
- https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2017/p1116-fruit-vegetable-consumption.html
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6124841/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29902436/