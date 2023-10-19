Like so many of us, LeVeque was taught that overnight oats, chia pudding, and egg scrambles are the epitome of healthy breakfast foods.

While these dishes can be nutrient-dense and delicious, she notes that most of them don't hit the 30-gram threshold she's looking for to activate muscle protein synthesis and get her on her way to her goal of consuming 1.2 to 2.0 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight a day (upward of 100 grams daily). A large egg contains around 6 grams of protein, for example, so she'd need to eat at least five of them to hit this breakfast target.

It's a lot easier to make a high-protein breakfast using complete animal-based proteins like steak, chicken, salmon, turkey, bison, and lamb, she notes. Bioavailable animal proteins also contain important fat-soluble vitamins and tend to be higher in leucine—an essential amino acid that kick-starts muscle building and repair.

Another nice thing about these proteins is you don't need to do much to make them taste good. Case in point: The morning LeVeque and I connected for this piece, she said she'd just consumed some ground beef straight out of a glass container in her fridge for breakfast. And after the call, before running to her next appointment, she'd probably have some leftover chicken from the night before with carrots, cucumbers, and whatever condiments she had on hand.

Eating this type of breakfast might sound a little weird but, she explains, "When you eat enough protein, you really don't care what the other stuff you're eating is. You're so satisfied that the cravings hit the floor."

Since introducing more protein to her breakfast—in the form of whole animal proteins and her go-to smoothie (which also features a serving of protein powder)—she's noticed that her strength has skyrocketed, her digestion has improved, and her cravings and mood have steadied. "I feel stronger and lighter than ever," she says, noting that some of her celeb clients like Jennifer Garner and Halle Berry have had similar results on a higher-protein diet.

Here's the breakdown of how LeVeque fits in at least 30 grams of protein each morning using whole-food ingredients.