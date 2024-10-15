One avenue is to consider light therapy in the form of evening red light or daytime light therapy. "For example, for people with delayed chronotype (i.e., night owls) who need to function on a conventional schedule, we may use light therapy first thing in the morning to help shift their circadian phase earlier," Wu notes. That said, you should consult with a doctor to make sure that this is the right approach for you—some people aren't good candidates for bright light therapy.