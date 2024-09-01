-Double cleanse with an oil or balm cleanser first, followed by a water-based cleanser.

-Steam using an at-home steamer or the bowl method. Skip this step if you have sensitive skin or are prone to redness.

-Exfoliate using whatever strength of product is appropriate for your skin type.

-Use a hydrating mask to restore moisture into the skin, as well as skin-enhancing ingredients.

-Tone to balance your skin’s pH.

-Moisturize using your favorite face cream or lotion.

-Seal in the hydration with a face oil.

-Protect with sunscreen