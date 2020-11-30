Many of us are programmed to believe we need to keep our fingers and hands away from our face to maintain clear skin. And so we take our makeup off with cleansing cloths and wash our faces with rotating scrub brushes; we use makeup brushes and sponges rather than the pads of our fingers.

And while you don't want to touch your face midday with dirty fingers, there's still a serious lack of connection in this way of self care: our hands are the most powerful and effective tool we have when it comes to tending to our faces. Which is why many skin care professionals are proponents of facial massage. Here, what to know.