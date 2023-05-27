If you’re an individual living with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), you’ve probably noticed that certain aspects of your diet can help support focus and attention, while others make your symptoms significantly more challenging to manage.

When I was diagnosed with ADHD in 2022, I wondered if medication was the only option. Sure, it can help you keep up with neurotypicals, but those side effects? Yikes. And if you hadn’t considered a more natural remedy for ADHD before last year, I’m willing to bet you’ve had to at least contemplate operating sans prescription during the nationwide Adderall shortage (which is still going on, btw).