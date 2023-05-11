6 Things A Naturopath Recommends To All Of Her Patients With ADHD

When a patient gets diagnosed with ADHD, they often feel relieved. That diagnosis can help them better understand themselves and how they operate and relate to others. Their next question is what they can do to manage it—and this is where many people get stuck.

After working with thousands of patients with ADHD, I've seen that while medications may help in the short term, most people need additional support and long-term strategies. Research is now beginning to tell the same story1 .

When looking for alternative treatment solutions for ADHD, there aren't a lot of concrete, science-backed options out there (though I suspect this will change in the near future).

However, a growing body of research shows that making changes across three key areas—diet, environment, and supplements—can help the over 6% of the world's population2 who show signs of symptomatic adult ADHD. Here are a few holistic management strategies I've seen be most helpful for my patients: