26 Items Tagged
kundalini
One Of Those Days? Gabrielle Bernstein Has a Go-To Method For That
We've all been there—here's what you can do.
It's International Yoga Day: Here Are Our Best Flows, Classes & Advice
This calls for a celebration.
Are You Stuck In A Low-Vibrational Way Of Living? This Rose Meditation May Help
"We need a population that can access their intelligence with clarity," to solve the problems facing our word, said Guru Jagat.
The Biggest Wellness Event Of 2018 Is Almost Here — This Is How You Can Follow Along
Here's everything you need to know about revitalize 2018.
5 Unexpected Ways To Boost Your Energy—Even If You're Experiencing A Health Crisis
Yes, it is possible to overcome health roadblocks through self care.
This Hotel Lets You Order A Spiritual Healer On Room Service
Astrologer on speed dial? We're in.
The No. 1 Thing I'm Asked As A Kundalini Yoga Teacher
Deep breathing comes in handy for this one.
The Story Behind "Mini Yoga" + How To Do It All Day Long
It works miracles.
Yes, Kundalini Yoga Makes You More Creative. Here's How
Plus, a Kundalini exercise to awaken your creativity.
5 Ways Kundalini Yoga Can Bring More Abundance Into Your Life
It's so simple.
The Out-There Yoga Trend That Gives Kate Hudson & Alicia Keys Their Glow
Guru Jagat is leading a new yoga movement.
I Tried Kundalini Yoga. Here's Everything You Need To Know
If you think Kundalini is anything like your standard yoga class, think again.
Meditation Secrets We Learned From 5 Minutes With Desiree Pais
Read this before your next meditation session.
How Yoga Helped Me Overcome My Chronic Thyroid Disorder
I was used to taking intense Spinning and boot camp classes to help me lose weight, so I thought this would be a nice break.
A Detoxing Kundalini Yoga Routine That Will Leave You Feeling Radiant
Follow along as holistic lifestyle blogger Shiva Rose walks you through a morning Kundalini yoga routine guaranteed to leave you feeling refreshed and...
A Kundalini Yogi's 4 Morning Tips For A Blissful Day
Snatam Kaur is a teacher and musician in the Kundalini yoga tradition, known for her bestselling kirtan albums (you’ve definitely heard her popular...
How To Open Your Chakras With Essential Oils
Essential oils are a great way to open and heal chakras when they're stuck.
Kundalini Yoga: Why It Has The Power To Heal + Isn't As Weird As You May Think
Picture yourself in stress or pain, and a healer sits next to you, lightly touching your arm. Then suddenly, that sinister energy just shifts in your...
A Tantra Meditation To Enhance Your Love Life
Connect to your partner like never before
Try This Quick Kundalini Yoga Sequence From A West Coast Guru
Expect a dose of energy, clarity and metabolic boost from this sequence.