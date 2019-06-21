26 Items Tagged

kundalini

Personal Growth
Routines
Meditation

Are You Stuck In A Low-Vibrational Way Of Living? This Rose Meditation May Help

"We need a population that can access their intelligence with clarity," to solve the problems facing our word, said Guru Jagat.

#kundalini #yoga #mbgrevitalize
Lindsay Kellner
June 30 2018
Wellness Trends
PAID CONTENT FOR Justin’s®
Spirituality
Wellness Trends
Meditation

Yes, Kundalini Yoga Makes You More Creative. Here's How

Plus, a Kundalini exercise to awaken your creativity.

#kundalini #yoga
Guru Jagat
March 3 2017
Beauty
Routines

I Tried Kundalini Yoga. Here's Everything You Need To Know

If you think Kundalini is anything like your standard yoga class, think again.

#kundalini #yoga
Leigh Weingus
July 7 2016
Routines
Integrative Health

How Yoga Helped Me Overcome My Chronic Thyroid Disorder

I was used to taking intense Spinning and boot camp classes to help me lose weight, so I thought this would be a nice break.

#holistic healing #hormones #kundalini #yoga
Fern Olivia
June 26 2016

A Detoxing Kundalini Yoga Routine That Will Leave You Feeling Radiant

Follow along as holistic lifestyle blogger Shiva Rose walks you through a morning Kundalini yoga routine guaranteed to leave you feeling refreshed and...

#kundalini #yoga
Shiva Rose
June 4 2016

A Kundalini Yogi's 4 Morning Tips For A Blissful Day

Snatam Kaur is a teacher and musician in the Kundalini yoga tradition, known for her bestselling kirtan albums (you’ve definitely heard her popular...

#kundalini #meditation #meditation tricks #yoga
Snatam Kaur
April 1 2016
Spirituality

How To Open Your Chakras With Essential Oils

Essential oils are a great way to open and heal chakras when they're stuck.

#healing #kundalini #mind body connection #wellness #essential oils
Shiva Rose
March 10 2016

Kundalini Yoga: Why It Has The Power To Heal + Isn't As Weird As You May Think

Picture yourself in stress or pain, and a healer sits next to you, lightly touching your arm. Then suddenly, that sinister energy just shifts in your...

#kundalini #yogis #yoga #yoga philosophy #energy
Eilish Bouchier
April 27 2015
Love
Meditation

Try This Quick Kundalini Yoga Sequence From A West Coast Guru

Expect a dose of energy, clarity and metabolic boost from this sequence.

#yoga poses sequence #kundalini #yoga #energy
Guru Jagat
December 7 2014