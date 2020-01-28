And lastly, while it may sound obvious, the days when self-care rituals feel the most daunting are likely the days you need them most.

"If I feel like I'm needing inspiration, needing to get back into connection," Bernstein says, "regular nonnegotiables are just eating well because food could take you out. I don't eat sugar, I don't eat dairy, I don't eat gluten. I eat lots of healthy, nice things—it makes me feel good."

"We get so caught up in the drama, or we get caught up in the financial fear, that we disconnect from the joy that got us to where we are today," adds Bernstein. "Wherever you are in your life, lean into that joy in some form. Find that hobby, that habit."

And remember, sometimes clinging to your desire for happiness can actually be counterproductive to achieving it: It's totally OK to not be OK. When those moments do come, know there are innumerable things you can do to shake it off. Because, as Bernstein says, "being a super attractor means your deepest desire is to feel good. That you're committed and devoted to feeling good, even in dark moments."