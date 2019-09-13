How Healthy Is Protein Powder? Here's What You Need To Know

Before anyone throws up their arms in protest, let's be clear: Protein powder is a processed food. Even raw protein powders are processed. It is impossible to extract pure protein from a food without some element of processing and machine involvement (if you've figured it out, let us know). That said, depending on the type and brand, there are protein powders out there that are minimally processed and contain recognizable, healthful ingredients. We'll unpack those later.

Let's assume that you choose, for lack of a better term, a healthy protein powder. Is that bad for you? Experts say no, with a caveat: Protein powder should not replace all the real, whole foods in our diet.

"I do not believe that protein powder should replace food for every meal," says Jaime Schehr, N.D., R.D. "Instead, it should augment our diet where needed."

In other words, if you're having trouble hitting your recommended amount of protein—an unsurprising, yet likely fate given the high fat and carbohydrate makeup of the standard American diet—protein powder can be a valuable resource. Especially, Schehr notes, for people who follow plant-based diets or those that have higher protein needs (i.e., fitness professionals, endurance athletes, those on specialized diets, or those who need quick recovery). Protein repairs muscle, after all, and without enough of it, our muscles can't repair and grow after strenuous workouts (even worse, they can get inflamed and become more prone to injury).

Protein powder is also great if you're on the go or without food. "In general, I think you should use protein powder when you're in a bind," says Amy Shah, M.D. "Or if it's an emergency situation."

So, is a clean ingredient, high-quality protein powder bad for you? No—but they're harder to find than you'd think.